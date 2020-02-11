Williams Bay boys lose to Walworth County rival Delavan-Darien

Williams Bay's Ben Venteicher led the team in scoring with 15 points in the 65-57 road loss to Delavan-Darien.
Andrew Tucker
DELAVAN — Williams Bay's boys basketball team traveled to face Delavan-Darien on Tuesday night for a Walworth County rivalry matchup. The Bulldogs had won the past two seasons, but the Comets came out on top 65-57.
The Bulldogs were shooting lights out from beyond the arc in the first half, hitting seven three-pointers to take a 36-30 lead into halftime.
Delavan-Darien came roaring back in the second half, though, taking the lead with nine minutes remaining and never relinquishing it on their way to an eight-point win.
Ben Venteicher was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 15 points in the game.
