Williams Bay boys lose to Walworth County rival Delavan-Darien

DELAVAN — Williams Bay's boys basketball team traveled to face Delavan-Darien on Tuesday night for a Walworth County rivalry matchup. The Bulldogs had won the past two seasons, but the Comets came out on top 65-57.

The Bulldogs were shooting lights out from beyond the arc in the first half, hitting seven three-pointers to take a 36-30 lead into halftime.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Delavan-Darien came roaring back in the second half, though, taking the lead with nine minutes remaining and never relinquishing it on their way to an eight-point win.

Ben Venteicher was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 15 points in the game.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.