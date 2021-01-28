Williams Bay Bulldogs basketball rallies around grieving teammate

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay boys basketball team is a talented, tight-knit group.
The Bulldogs have nine seniors, and most of them have played together on the varsity squad for the past three seasons.
With such a close bond, the Bay is more family than team.
And when one of the family members recently fell on hard times, the family rallied together.
On Dec. 9, Bulldog players and coaches learned that Jon Turner, the father of senior Abel Turner, had passed away from cancer. The team gathered and began thinking of ways to help their grieving teammate.
“We had a meeting in the weight room and we said that we don’t want to smother Abel after his father passed away, but we want to make sure the family and Abel knew we were there for him,” head coach Troy Nottestad said.
The team decided to create new warmup shirts that honor the Turner family. On the front is a simple slogan—Turner Strong—while the back has Abel’s number 0 and the phrase “hand in hand.”
With all of Williams Bay’s games livestreamed across the internet this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, players and coaches knew the Turner family would be tuning in and receiving their message.
“We know he’s with us,” said senior guard Jaden Randall. “He’s at home watching us play and we want to try our hardest to let him know we’re there for him.”
Besides comforting Abel Turner, the shirts help the Bulldogs remember their teammate’s fiery competitiveness on the floor.
While not a scorer, Turner is a tenacious defender who comes off the bench to give the starting lineup a jolt. He dove for loose balls, pushed the tempo, and thrived in team’s fast-break style of play.
“Abel will try nonstop throughout practice, he pushes everybody,” Randall said. “Even though he’s not here, everybody’s trying to take their part and remaking Abel like he was here.”
As hard as they try, though, the players know they cannot truly replicate everything their teammate and friend brings to the court.
“He’s got one of the most competitive spirits of anyone here, but at the end of the day, he’s a nice guy and you can see that by his willingness to go out of his way to help people,” said senior forward Ben Venteicher. “You can’t replace that.”
Heading into this season, the Bulldogs believed this squad could be one of the school’s best in some time. A conference title and a deep playoff run were within reach.
So far, the Bulldogs are 9-2 through their first 11 games. Now, with an even greater emotional investment, the Bulldogs’ stellar season could turn truly special.
“After every game I think we all think of it: if Abel was here, he definitely could have helped,” Randall said. “It motivates us to keep winning.”