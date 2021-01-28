Williams Bay Bulldogs basketball rallies around grieving teammate

Besides comforting Abel Turner, the shirts help the Bulldogs remember their teammate’s fiery competitiveness on the floor.

While not a scorer, Turner is a tenacious defender who comes off the bench to give the starting lineup a jolt. He dove for loose balls, pushed the tempo, and thrived in team’s fast-break style of play.

“Abel will try nonstop throughout practice, he pushes everybody,” Randall said. “Even though he’s not here, everybody’s trying to take their part and remaking Abel like he was here.”

As hard as they try, though, the players know they cannot truly replicate everything their teammate and friend brings to the court.

“He’s got one of the most competitive spirits of anyone here, but at the end of the day, he’s a nice guy and you can see that by his willingness to go out of his way to help people,” said senior forward Ben Venteicher. “You can’t replace that.”

Heading into this season, the Bulldogs believed this squad could be one of the school’s best in some time. A conference title and a deep playoff run were within reach.

So far, the Bulldogs are 9-2 through their first 11 games. Now, with an even greater emotional investment, the Bulldogs’ stellar season could turn truly special.