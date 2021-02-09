Williams Bay's Venteicher scores 1,000th career point

“He can play defense, he can shoot the ball, he can go inside, he runs the court well and he’s an all-around good basketball player and he makes all his teammates better,” Nottestad said.

As a junior, Venteicher’s scoring stats slightly decreased to 13.6 points per game as he did not need to carry as much of the load as the players around him improved. However, all of his other stats took another jump, averaging 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.7 steals per game and 2.6 blocks per game.

While the team’s improvement slightly hurt his scoring chances as a junior, the opposite happened his senior year.

Thanks to a stellar group of seniors, the Bulldogs have a 13-2 record and Trailways Conference championship so far this season with aspirations of a deep playoff run yet to come. With more threats for opposing defenses to focus on, it has opened the floor for Venteicher to score 19.3 points per game this year including a pair of career-best 32-point performances.

Even though scoring 1,000 points in a career is a testament to the years of hard work by an individual to become the best player they can be, Venteicher is quick to acknowledge that without the growth of his teammates into such a dangerous squad he would not be where he is today.

“It’s something you always work toward and have a goal in mind, but to be able to actually accomplish it is cool and rewarding,” Venteicher said. “It’s fun knowing this never would have happened with the team around me and with it being a good year for us, it’s a cherry on top.”

