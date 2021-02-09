Williams Bay's Venteicher scores 1,000th career point

WILLIAMS BAY — Before Williams Bay’s game against Albany on Feb. 8, head coach Troy Nottestad knew that senior Ben Venteicher was just 21 points away from hitting 1,000 career points.
The star forward, however, was in the dark on exactly where he stood.
Midway through the second half, Venteicher threw down an alley-oop slam dunk to hit 20 points in the game and 999 points in his career.
Nottestad told the officials that as soon as Number 23 scores again, he’s calling an extended timeout. The coach started drawing up plays specifically to get the senior to score.
But instead, he just kept passing it to open teammates.
“We kept calling plays for him and he kept dishing it away and they’re making shots. He’s a team player, he’s unselfish,” Nottestad said.
Nearly four minutes after hitting 999, Venteicher finally scored points 1,000 and 1,001, and of course it came on a put-back after a rebound rather than a play specially designed for him.
“Basketball is more fun when everybody feels invested, so getting everybody involved and having people score is always so rewarding to me,” Venteicher said.
Despite his unselfish attitude, Venteicher has been a scoring force in his four years on the Williams Bay varsity squad and capped off his career by becoming the seventh boys basketball player in school history to score 1,000 points.
When he showed up on the first day of practice as a freshman in the fall of 2017, the 6-foot-6 forward had not gotten totally used to his newly acquired height. But Nottestad noticed that besides just his physical attributes, something else stood out about Venteicher.
“I went to him and I asked ‘what do you see yourself as, a JV player, varsity player or a little bit of both?’ and he said ‘varsity player’ and I knew right then he has the right mentality, and he wants to be good, and we made him a full-time varsity player,” Nottestad said.
Venteicher came off the bench for his freshman year, but played consistently throughout the year. While he only averaged 4.5 points per game, he pulled in 5.3 rebounds per game and blocked 2.0 shots per game, finishing near the top of the team in both stats despite playing fewer minutes than a number of the other players on the squad.
In his sophomore season, he stepped into the starting lineup and his production stepped up as well. Venteicher led the team in points with 14.5 per game, rebounds with 6.5, steals with 1.1 and blocks with 2.0.
Polishing each of those additional aspects to his game only helped him score more, as blocks, steals and rebounds turn into easy transition buckets in the up-tempo Williams Bay offense.
It also helped the inexperienced team of fellow sophomores surrounding him mature more quickly as well.
“He can play defense, he can shoot the ball, he can go inside, he runs the court well and he’s an all-around good basketball player and he makes all his teammates better,” Nottestad said.
As a junior, Venteicher’s scoring stats slightly decreased to 13.6 points per game as he did not need to carry as much of the load as the players around him improved. However, all of his other stats took another jump, averaging 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.7 steals per game and 2.6 blocks per game.
While the team’s improvement slightly hurt his scoring chances as a junior, the opposite happened his senior year.
Thanks to a stellar group of seniors, the Bulldogs have a 13-2 record and Trailways Conference championship so far this season with aspirations of a deep playoff run yet to come. With more threats for opposing defenses to focus on, it has opened the floor for Venteicher to score 19.3 points per game this year including a pair of career-best 32-point performances.
Even though scoring 1,000 points in a career is a testament to the years of hard work by an individual to become the best player they can be, Venteicher is quick to acknowledge that without the growth of his teammates into such a dangerous squad he would not be where he is today.
“It’s something you always work toward and have a goal in mind, but to be able to actually accomplish it is cool and rewarding,” Venteicher said. “It’s fun knowing this never would have happened with the team around me and with it being a good year for us, it’s a cherry on top.”