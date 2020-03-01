Bulldog boys close regular season with win

Three local basketball teams wrapped up their regular season schedules, but only the Williams Bay boys ended on a high note, picking up a pair of wins.

Williams Bay Boys

First up for the Bulldog boys was a home game against Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose on Feb. 18, which the Bay won 67-54.

Williams Bay had control in the first half, outscoring ALSA 40-25 by halftime. The Challengers outscored the Dogs in the second half 29-27 but it was not nearly enough to spark a comeback.

Nate Mannelli was Williams Bay’s leading scorer with 16 points, followed by Miles West’s 14 and Gideon Viss’s 12.

The Bulldogs closed out the regular season on Feb. 24 with an out-of-conference road game against Albany. Williams Bay finished the year strong with a 72-54 win.

Williams Bay Girls

Williams Bay’s girls did not fare as well as the Bulldog boys in their final game, traveling to Hustisford and falling to the Falcons 58-27.

The deficit was not too large at halftime, with Hustisford up 25-14 at the break, but the Falcons pulled away in the second with a 33-13 effort to clinch the 31-point win.