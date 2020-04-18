Burlington's ex-basketball coach still the toast of the town

BURLINGTON — Every Thursday morning at 9:30 during normal times, Steve Edge joins old pal Jerry Hill at the Pine Street Cafe in Burlington and the two reminisce over sips of coffee without ever glancing at their watches.
Hill turns 89 in June, is still recovering from a stroke and deals with diabetes, so the spring in this former avid tennis player’s step has subsided. And the mustache he wore for so many years as coach of the Burlington High School boys basketball team was long ago shaved off, so maybe Hill isn’t quite as recognizable as he used to be.
But believe this: Going on 30 years after he coached his final game for the Demons, Hill remains such a beloved member of the Burlington community. He is the only man to take a Burlington basketball team to the state tournament — in 1974 and ‘79 — and he is an even better friend in Chocolate City than he was a coach.
Jerry might have been a little cantankerous at times with his players and officials during games, but the man who sips coffee with Edge every Thursday at the Pine Street Cafe charms anyone who approaches him. Edge sees that for himself every week.
“While we’re sitting at the restaurant, there’s lots of people who come by,” said Edge, the co-coach for Catholic Central when the Hilltoppers won the WIAA Division 4 state championship in 2001. “They’ll stop to talk to me and I’ll say, ‘Do you remember who this guy is?’ They’ll stand there and look at him and then say, ‘Oh, Jerry! Jerry Hill!’
“And then Jerry will pick up on the conversation and he’ll talk for 10 or 15 minutes with the person. He loves to see his old people. A lot of the people he talks to, I have no idea who they are until they walk away and then he’ll tell me. He’ll say, ‘Oh, that was so, and so and he played back in the ‘60s.’ “
An entire generation of Jerry’s boys was on hand Dec. 20 prior to when Burlington hosted Ronald Reagan in a nonconference game. Current Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz arranged for more than two dozen former players to be on hand for “Jerry Hill Appreciation Night” and a venue where Hill never coached overflowed with emotion.
Berezowitz is from Whitewater and never played for Hill. But after taking over the Demons’ program in 1995 — three years after Hill came out out a five-year retirement to coach Burlington one last season — Berezowitz gradually came to appreciate the man.
“I live right around the corner from Jerry, so I try to make sure I connect as much as I can,” Berezowitz said. “I’m pretty lucky. I’ve got Glenn Braunschweig (a retired longtime coach and athletic director at Burlington) right behind me and Jerry right around the corner, so I’m kind of imbedded into the history of Burlington High School.
“It’s been fun to listen to him over the years, and I like the idea of people coming in and showing appreciation to him. I was incredibly happy to see how many people came to support their former coach.”
There was so much to celebrate because Hill managed to consistently produce some of Burlington’s greatest teams. As coach from 1960-86 and for an encore season in 1991-92 — he signed his first contract on a tire at a Burlington gas station — Hill went 342-194 with 10 Southern Lakes Conference championships.
Building a strong varsity program when he arrived at Burlington, Hill had a knack for replacing senior-laden teams with another wave of experienced players. That largely explains why he had just three losing seasons in Burlington.
While his 1974 and ‘79 teams advanced to the state tournament, it might have been the 1972 Demons who were his finest. To underscore that, we take you back to a two-game stretch in Horlick’s fieldhouse March 10-11, 1972, in a sectional tournament.
The first obstacle for Burlington was a Park team featuring the late Gary Cole (who later changed his name to Abdul Jeelani), the first player to score for the new Dallas Mavericks franchise in 1980. With 6-foot-7 Burlington center Ken Kaiser making the 6-8 Cole work for everything he got and the Demons forcing 19 turnovers while committing just eight, Burlington persevered for a 73-64 victory.
“When we beat Park, that was gratifying because they were tough that year,” Hill said. “We played really good defense, we matched up well against them, and we really played hard.
“We beat them by 10 points, and, usually, the Southern Lakes Conference doesn’t beat the Racine teams too often.”
Next up for the 19-2 Demons was Milwaukee Hamilton for the sectional championship at Horlick. Hamilton escaped with a 56-55 victory and went on to complete a 23-3 season with a 58-52 victory over Neenah in the Division 1 state championship game.
“Sure we finished with a fine season, but we’ll remember this game,” Hill said that night. “We should have won, I thought we would, but it just wasn’t meant to be, I guess.”
Going on a half century later, Hill still remembers what might have been.
“They really blew teams out,” Hill said of Hamilton. “It was a defensive game, and it was close all the way. We had a lead, and they beat us by one.”
Fate struck again two years later when Hill took the the Demons to the first state tournament in the program’s history. This time, a Burlington team led by brothers Ed and Greg Uhlenhake lost 71-55 in a quarterfinal to Superior. Two days later, Superior defeated Milwaukee Lincoln 74-67 in overtime to win the 1974 state championship.
What kind of buzzsaw did the Demons run into that day at the University of Wisconsin Field House? Superior tied a tournament record by making 29 of 44 field-goal attempts for a percentage of .659.
“They just shot unbelievable,” Hill said. “We had a bad first quarter (the Demons trailed 20-6 after the first eight minutes) and just couldn’t catch them. We got within eight points, I think, and that was it.
“We had gotten a scouting report, and it was very leaky. We had to adjust and we didn’t play well. We had a really good team, but we just couldn’t stay with them.”
One last time Hill brought his team to Madison, and it’s the most recent state tournament appearance to date for the Demons. Behind guard Jeff Kohout, the only Burlington player to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year, Burlington recovered from a 6-13 record the previous season to go 19-4 and advance to the 1979 state tournament.
This time, Burlington was sent home after a 72-56 quarterfinal loss to Sussex Hamilton. But Hill kept at it until 1986, when he retired at the age of 54, only to be coaxed back five years later for one last season.
There are no state championship banners hanging in Burlington’s fieldhouse, but there is a great deal of excellence that Hill oversaw for more than 25 years. Just check out the 10 conference championships under Hill’s watch. Just check out all the seasons when Jerry’s boys gave opponents all they could handle every game.
“You know, it was a joy,” Hill said. “We didn’t have great teams, but we had good teams. We were pretty good — not quite like St. Catherine’s — and we had good coaches who treated me well.
“I thought it was just a class school and class teachers. It’s a town that supported us and that means a lot. I was very happy there. I was very glad that I got that job and that I could go for 20-some years.”
As Hill continues to recover from a stroke, he’ll show up when he can to Burlington games. And when this virus goes away, he and Edge will resume their weekly coffee sessions at the Pine Street Cafe, where they’ll breathe life into old memories and welcome those who want to thank them for those memories.
“He certainly is a legend,” said Bill Meinel, a longtime friend of Hill and his wife of 63 years, Jeanine. “The thing I recognize and a lot of people my age remember is that back in the day when Jerry was coaching, Friday night was it.
“For how many years, my wife and I and our friends all went to the games and then meet for a social event afterward. It was the focus of the community.”
And that’s why Berezowitz wanted to honor this man. Yes, Jerry Hill was a focus of the community. And now this grand gentleman is a treasure.
“He didn’t know who would show up,” Berezowitz said of the event last Dec. 20. “I love Jerry because you could tell he was getting a little nervous about the night, because he would call me a couple of times a day during the week before.
“He wasn’t sure that there was going to be anybody who showed up, and I assured him: ‘Jerry, guys have responded to me. They’re coming.’ When he found out some of these guys were coming from pretty far distances to show their appreciation on a single night, that was special.”
But then, the entire Burlington community loves Jerry Hill.
