Chiefs basketball star Reagan Courier chooses Missouri college

After a drawn-out recruiting process, the most accomplished basketball player in Big Foot history has decided where she will play college ball. On May 19, Chiefs star Reagan Courier committed to Division 2 powerhouse Drury University on a full scholarship.
Courier says that she is relieved to be done with the recruiting process, especially considering she found a program with which she believes she will mesh.
“I feel like I’m going to fit in really well, and hopefully I can make a difference right away,” Courier said.
In March, Courier wrapped up one of the most illustrious basketball careers Big Foot has ever seen, winning a conference title as a freshman, a regional championship as a sophomore and ending her career as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,327 points.
Despite her success, Courier did not want to rush into a college decision while she was focused on playing, and instead planned on talking with coaches and touring campuses once the Big Foot season was over.
However, with coronavirus-related recruiting restrictions going into place shortly after the season concluded, Courier’s plan was put into jeopardy.
In her initial talks with coaches and players at Drury, Courier was interested in the private school in Springfield, Missouri, but she did not want to jump into a commitment blind.
“I don’t want to go there not knowing what it’s like,” Courier said.
She was able to eventually take a virtual tour of the campus, which helped, but she still wanted to see the school in person. By mid-May, “Safer At Home” restrictions had eased up, which allowed Courier and her father, Wes, to drive down to Springfield and take a self-guided journey around the campus on May 19.
After seeing everything with her own eyes, Courier committed that same day.
Reagan is not the first member of her family to go on to play college sports. Her father, Wes, played football at Western Illinois University, while sisters Jordyn and Payton both played basketball in college and her sister Morgan played soccer at the next level.
Drury head coach Amy Eagan said that she was impressed by Courier’s size and athleticism, in addition to her ability to shoot from long range. However, the fact that all three of her older sisters had also gone on to play college sports was an important factor as well.
“It does make a difference,” Eagan said. “She knows what she’s going to be stepping into.”
Mike Dowden, Courier’s coach at Big Foot, is no stranger to college sports either, after playing basketball for Beloit College. As such, he has given some advice to Courier on what to expect at the next level.
“Our practices were harder than any game we had in high school,” Dowden said. “You’re playing against really good competition every day, and it’s just a different animal.”
When she arrives on campus, the 5-foot-8 Courier will join a Drury program that has consistently been the cream of the crop in Division 2. Over the past seven years, the team has racked up 207 wins and only 21 losses, including an undefeated 32-0 record in the 2019-20 season and a No. 1 ranking before the postseason tournament was cancelled because of the coronavirus.
Despite that history of success, Eagan says she expects Courier to compete for playing time right away as a freshman. Being able to continue that team tradition is an exciting prospect for the former Chiefs all-star.
“I want to be a part of a team that wins,” Courier said. “I think it’s going to be another great year.”
