Chiefs basketball star Reagan Courier chooses Missouri college

“I don’t want to go there not knowing what it’s like,” Courier said.

She was able to eventually take a virtual tour of the campus, which helped, but she still wanted to see the school in person. By mid-May, “Safer At Home” restrictions had eased up, which allowed Courier and her father, Wes, to drive down to Springfield and take a self-guided journey around the campus on May 19.

After seeing everything with her own eyes, Courier committed that same day.

Reagan is not the first member of her family to go on to play college sports. Her father, Wes, played football at Western Illinois University, while sisters Jordyn and Payton both played basketball in college and her sister Morgan played soccer at the next level.

Drury head coach Amy Eagan said that she was impressed by Courier’s size and athleticism, in addition to her ability to shoot from long range. However, the fact that all three of her older sisters had also gone on to play college sports was an important factor as well.

“It does make a difference,” Eagan said. “She knows what she’s going to be stepping into.”