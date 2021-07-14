Familiar faces fill basketball coaching vacancies

While none of the new high school coaches are total strangers to the area, Dowden is by far the most familiar face of the bunch.

A 2005 Big Foot graduate, Dowden was a multi-sport star for the Chiefs, then coached the Chiefs’ boys and girls basketball teams for a combined eight seasons in the last nine years, with four seasons on the bench of each squad.

Even though he is at a different school now, Dowden has taken some of the experience he picked up on the sidelines at Big Foot into his preparations for this upcoming season and beyond.

“It’s actually a quote I stole from my brother Steve, who has been an assistant for me in the past, his big thing was ‘you overestimate what you can do in one year, but underestimate what you can do in 10,’” Dowden said. “I’ve sat back and looked at more of the longevity of what can we do that will help us now, but also, let’s not compromise what’s going to help us in the future.”

The Bulldogs and Chiefs girls basketball teams played against each other early last season, so Dowden has scouted and game-planned around the players he will now be in charge of leading.

“I am getting to know them a lot better now through offseason stuff and those types of workouts,” Dowden said.

