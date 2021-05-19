Four locals earn spots in basketball all-star game

Venteicher has a similar feeling. When he was in high school, he said he never imagined being one of the best players in the state.

“My freshman year I would’ve never been able to compete for this award, so to make that progress and improve little by little to now being able to compete in that game is just, I feel really appreciative of all the coaches and people who have spent time with me and put in work with me,” Venteicher said.

Venteicher scored double digits in every game this winter, averaging a team-high 19.8 points per game. He also led the Bulldogs in rebounds and blocks, and was named the Trailways Conference South Player of the Year.

Todd averaged a double-double at Badger with 15.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while guiding the team to its second consecutive Southern Lakes Conference title. She also finished her playing days second in school history with 638 rebounds.

Both Venteicher and Todd saw a litany of familiar faces on the team’s rosters who they have played with or against throughout the years.

“Just to know I get to play with girls I played with my whole high school career, it kind of takes a little bit of the nervousness off,” Todd said. “These are girls I’ve known and competed against and played with.”