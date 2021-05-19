Four locals earn spots in basketball all-star game

Each summer, the best senior basketball players from across the state gather in the Wisconsin Dells for a week of practices, scrimmages and games as part of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games.
On July 14 and 15, two area players and two local coaches will take part of the festivities.
Macie Todd will represent Badger as part of the Division 1 South team, and Williams Bay’s Ben Venteicher will compete on the Division 4 Red team alongside Bay coaches Troy Nottestad and Nathan Borgen.
For the quartet, the game is the culmination of hard work, and they all realize how special it is to be recognized.
“I was very honored that they asked me to do it,” Nottestad said.
The games also serve as a charitable event, with all players and coaches raising money from their friends, family and community to benefit the Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer (MACC) fund.
Badger has had a number of players play in the all-star game over the years, and Todd remembers watching those games when she was younger and dreaming when she could step on the court herself.
“When I was younger watching, those girls were my idols,” Todd said. “I don’t totally realize that I’m at that point in my life that I can be that for somebody else.”
Venteicher has a similar feeling. When he was in high school, he said he never imagined being one of the best players in the state.
“My freshman year I would’ve never been able to compete for this award, so to make that progress and improve little by little to now being able to compete in that game is just, I feel really appreciative of all the coaches and people who have spent time with me and put in work with me,” Venteicher said.
Venteicher scored double digits in every game this winter, averaging a team-high 19.8 points per game. He also led the Bulldogs in rebounds and blocks, and was named the Trailways Conference South Player of the Year.
Todd averaged a double-double at Badger with 15.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while guiding the team to its second consecutive Southern Lakes Conference title. She also finished her playing days second in school history with 638 rebounds.
Both Venteicher and Todd saw a litany of familiar faces on the team’s rosters who they have played with or against throughout the years.
“Just to know I get to play with girls I played with my whole high school career, it kind of takes a little bit of the nervousness off,” Todd said. “These are girls I’ve known and competed against and played with.”
Even though Nottestad is not suiting up, he says he is excited to have a chance to coach the best athletes in the state, especially those he has not had a chance to see play before.
“We have kids from quite a bit up north that I’ve never seen, seen highlights and that’s it. It’ll be nice to meet some young men that are obviously talented, good guys,” Nottestad said.
While they are excited to compete in one more high school basketball game, it will be a bittersweet end of the road for Venteicher, Nottestad and Todd.
Venteicher, will play college basketball at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. But he’ll get to experience his final high school contest with his coaches on the bench.
“Being able to have them coach me one more time is more than you could ever ask for,” Venteicher said.
Todd is also going on to compete athletically in college, but she will not be on the hardwood. She will be competing on the UW-La Crosse track and field team, which means the all-star game will be one last shot to play a competitive basketball game.
“At the end of the season, I was so upset that would be the last game,” Todd said. “It’s super exciting to go play with some of the best girls in the state and know I can be a part of that.”
Nottestad announced his retirement shortly after the 2020-21 season ended, so this game will be his last hurrah as well. When he knew Venteicher would be making the team, it made the finale feel even more sweet.
“I told him I can’t wait to coach you one more time, and he said coach, I can’t wait either. It’ll be special,” Nottestad said.