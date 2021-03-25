Badger basketball coach Jooss retires after 12 seasons

Prior to the start of the 2009 season, the Badger girls basketball team was in a bit of a rut. The team’s overall record usually hovered around .500. In conference play, it was usually in the middle of the pack.
That all changed when David Jooss was hired as the head coach.
In his second season at the helm, Jooss led the Badgers to a second-place finish in the Southern Lakes Conference. A year later, Badger won a conference championship.
Ever since, the team has been in the upper echelon of the conference, including another pair of conference championships over the past two seasons.
Jooss’ incredible 12-year run as the coach of the Badger girls has come to a close, with the coach announcing his retirement after the end of the 2021 season.
“I am very proud of everything we have been able to do in my 12 years as a head coach,” Jooss said. “Our coaches, players, and families all worked together to do our best each year. No shortcuts, everyone did their absolute best to try to make this team sport experience the best it could be.”
It is not a lack of success that is leading Jooss away from the hardwood. Nor is it the grind of the coaching profession. With his daughters getting older, it would have become nearly impossible to juggle the high school sports schedule without also missing his kids’ games, school events and Christmas concerts.
For a coach that has always stressed the importance of being a family to his players, he realized that it was time to practice what he preached.
But Jooss won’t ride off into the sunset, never to be seen again by Badger fans. He plans to pitch in when he can, stopping by games and practices at the high school and youth level alike.
“Many coaches, when they resign from being a head coach, are burnt out or are looking to do less coaching. That is not me. I will continue to be very involved in Badger basketball, and help both programs in any way that I can,” Jooss said.
Over his lifetime, Jooss has given too much to the Badger program to just walk away.
As a high schooler himself, Jooss led the boys team to the 1999 state tournament and earned an all-state honorable mention, a feat that helped earn him a spot on the school’s athletic wall of fame.
His dad, Tom Jooss, was a longtime coach of the girls basketball program. David’s combination of mentors set him on a path to eventually end up leading the program himself.
While Jooss’s time at the helm of the Badger girls team certainly instilled a culture of winning, his favorite memories with the team are not cutting down nets or lifting up trophies.
At the end of each season, Jooss would have the players put on a roast of their coach, cracking jokes at his expense in one final teambuilding experience.
That culture, one where the players and coaches are close enough to have a good-natured joking relationship, will be a key aspect of the program if the Badgers hope to stay successful after Jooss’s tenure as the head coach.
Once his kids have grown up, Jooss says he could see himself joining a varsity coaching staff again. However, with that prospect being so far out, Jooss admits that by that time he might enjoy the view of the court from the stands better than the view from the sidelines.
No matter what, Jooss knows that whether it’s the youth teams, the varsity level or anything in between, he will be providing a guiding hand as a coach, teacher and mentor for years to come.
“I am confident I will be coaching, at least at some level, for a long time. My dad has coached for over 40 years, I have seen the positive impact he has had on so many, I hope I can do the same,” Jooss said.