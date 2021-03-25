Badger basketball coach Jooss retires after 12 seasons

For a coach that has always stressed the importance of being a family to his players, he realized that it was time to practice what he preached.

But Jooss won’t ride off into the sunset, never to be seen again by Badger fans. He plans to pitch in when he can, stopping by games and practices at the high school and youth level alike.

“Many coaches, when they resign from being a head coach, are burnt out or are looking to do less coaching. That is not me. I will continue to be very involved in Badger basketball, and help both programs in any way that I can,” Jooss said.

Over his lifetime, Jooss has given too much to the Badger program to just walk away.

As a high schooler himself, Jooss led the boys team to the 1999 state tournament and earned an all-state honorable mention, a feat that helped earn him a spot on the school’s athletic wall of fame.

His dad, Tom Jooss, was a longtime coach of the girls basketball program. David’s combination of mentors set him on a path to eventually end up leading the program himself.

While Jooss’s time at the helm of the Badger girls team certainly instilled a culture of winning, his favorite memories with the team are not cutting down nets or lifting up trophies.