Badger girls ballers race past Burlington

It has been a trying stretch of games for the Badger girls basketball team, which has played five straight road games from Dec. 20 to Jan. 20, going a month without a game on their home turf.

While the team responded to the adversity well, going 4-1 in those games, the players and coaches were excited to be back in Lake Geneva on Jan. 24 for a game against Burlington.

“It was nice for the girls to be on their home court and have the crowd here, and the band. It was a great atmosphere,” head coach David Jooss said.

The Badgers fed off that hometown energy, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back, beating the Demons handily 63-22.

It was not the first time the two teams met up this season, with Badger’s 68-46 win in Burlington on Dec. 6 giving a strong indication of how the Jan. 24 matchup would go before the game even tipped off.

Sure enough, once the game was underway, the Badgers were off to the races, outscoring the Demons 20-2 in the first eight and a half minutes of the game. Burlington scored a bit more in the remaining 9:30 of the first half, but Badger’s stingy defense kept them in single digits for a 39-7 halftime lead.