Badger girls ballers race past Burlington

It has been a trying stretch of games for the Badger girls basketball team, which has played five straight road games from Dec. 20 to Jan. 20, going a month without a game on their home turf.
While the team responded to the adversity well, going 4-1 in those games, the players and coaches were excited to be back in Lake Geneva on Jan. 24 for a game against Burlington.
“It was nice for the girls to be on their home court and have the crowd here, and the band. It was a great atmosphere,” head coach David Jooss said.
The Badgers fed off that hometown energy, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back, beating the Demons handily 63-22.
It was not the first time the two teams met up this season, with Badger’s 68-46 win in Burlington on Dec. 6 giving a strong indication of how the Jan. 24 matchup would go before the game even tipped off.
Sure enough, once the game was underway, the Badgers were off to the races, outscoring the Demons 20-2 in the first eight and a half minutes of the game. Burlington scored a bit more in the remaining 9:30 of the first half, but Badger’s stingy defense kept them in single digits for a 39-7 halftime lead.
While Jooss praised his team’s defensive intensity for the strong start, he felt that the players’ efforts to improve during practice was an even bigger factor in the success. And he hopes they understand that those are linked.
“We’re not going out and playing like that, having a bad week of practice. I think they’re starting to see the relationship between how we work in practice and having those things carry over into the games,” Jooss said.
Badger put forth another strong performance in the second half, outscoring the Demons 24-15, even though the Badgers played their bench much of the time.
With so many of the team’s reserves getting playing time, it not only gave some extra experience for the team’s backups, it also rewarded those girls for the hard work they have put in all season.
“The work ethic these kids have, the coach-ability they have, it’s not just the kids that play a lot. It’s great tonight to have all of them find success out there on the court. It was a lot of fun,” Jooss said.
Badger’s Ava Schulz led the team in scoring against Burlington with 18 points, followed by Chloe Wright with 13.
Other action
Before the Badgers took on the Demons, they had a road game in Illinois on the docket, as they traveled Jan. 21 to Gurnee, Illinois, to take on Warren Township High School. Badger fared well in the Land of Lincoln, winning 58-35.
Schulz led the team in scoring in this contest as well with 16 points. Next up was Ashlyn Welch, who had 12, and Macie Todd also broke into double figures with 10.
Following their Burlington win, the Badgers picked up another home victory Jan. 27 when they topped Kenosha Tremper 67-46 in Lake Geneva.
Just like their previous game, Badger built up a sizable lead by halftime, 32-14, then slowly extended it in the second half to pick up a 21-point final margin of victory.
For the third game in a row, Schulz was the team’s leading scorer with 19 points against Kenosha to complete a hot-shooting week for the junior. Three other Badgers hit double figures in the game, with Todd scoring 15, Welch at 13 and Cam Johnston adding 10.