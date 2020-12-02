Badger girls basketball brings back loaded roster

The Badger girls basketball team had a monumental season in 2019-20.
The squad earned the program’s first conference championship since 2011-12, and won a playoff game for the first time since 2014-15.
With the vast majority of last year’s team back this winter, hopes are high for an impressive encore performance.
“I believe our team does have high expectations because they all hold themselves to a high standard,” head coach David Jooss said. “We are lucky to have great experience and leadership returning to our team and are excited to get the season started.”
The Badgers lost only two players from last year’s team. Badger brings back four starters as well as the majority of their bench players. While both graduated seniors played key roles for the 2019-20 Badgers, the team’s top players are back.
Macie Todd and Ashlyn Welch both had banner years last season. Todd set a school record by averaging 11.9 rebounds per game, Welch averaged 4.8 steals per game, another school record. The duo were also the top two scoring threats. Todd scored 14.1 points per game to lead the team and Welch was second with 12.1 points.
Support Local Journalism
Three-point sharpshooter Ava Schultz is also back. She averaged 11 points per game last season, including a 25-point performance to help clinch the playoff win. Chloe Wright will also be back, serving as a steadying presence on both sides of the ball with solid fundamentals that helped her averaged 3.5 assists per game.
With so many talented players, some teams might lose team chemistry if players try to pad their own stats. But this team has become a tight-knit group after many years of playing together, Jooss said.
“Our players are very genuine and have always sought what was best for the team first.” Jooss said. “They have the ability to bring out the best in each other and play unselfishly.”
Even with plenty of talent on the team, picking up more wins than losses will not be the only challenge the Badgers will face this season. Coronavirus-related disruptions will be present throughout the year, ranging from wearing masks while playing to games being rescheduled, and the players and coaches will need to be ready for anything to make it through the season.
In a year filled with uncertainty, doing that requires patience and an ability to quickly change plans. Jooss said he is happy that he has this particular group along for the ride.
“The girls have handled the situation like champions,” Jooss said. “Our leaders have set the tone early in the year that we are not going to make excuses, we are going to give our best all the time and be thankful.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!