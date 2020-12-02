Badger girls basketball brings back loaded roster

With so many talented players, some teams might lose team chemistry if players try to pad their own stats. But this team has become a tight-knit group after many years of playing together, Jooss said.

“Our players are very genuine and have always sought what was best for the team first.” Jooss said. “They have the ability to bring out the best in each other and play unselfishly.”

Even with plenty of talent on the team, picking up more wins than losses will not be the only challenge the Badgers will face this season. Coronavirus-related disruptions will be present throughout the year, ranging from wearing masks while playing to games being rescheduled, and the players and coaches will need to be ready for anything to make it through the season.

In a year filled with uncertainty, doing that requires patience and an ability to quickly change plans. Jooss said he is happy that he has this particular group along for the ride.

“The girls have handled the situation like champions,” Jooss said. “Our leaders have set the tone early in the year that we are not going to make excuses, we are going to give our best all the time and be thankful.”

