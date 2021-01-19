Badger girls basketball comes back in 51-46 win over Westosha Central

The teams see-sawed for the remainder of the half, with neither getting too far ahead. Westosha led 27-23 at halftime. For Badger, Todd scored 15 of the team’s 23 points.

Trailing at halftime was a bit of shock to the Badgers, who were 6-0. The Falcons came into the game with a 4-3 record in Southern Lakes Conference play.

“It was kind of a wake-up call,” Todd said. “Playing one of these games where we had to fight a little bit harder was a sign to us to say not everything is going to come super easily.”

When play resumed, Westosha kept Badger in a funk for the first eight minutes and pushed their lead to 38-28 at the 10:18 mark.

Badger clawed its way back. Four minutes later a three-pointer by senior guard Ava Schulz cut the score to one possession at 40-38. Less than a minute later, Todd hit a put-back layup to tie the score at 40-40 with 5:14 left in the game.

The teams traded the lead over the next few possessions, and a jump shot by Westosha Central junior guard Riley Spencer put the Falcons up 46-45 at 2:59.

From that point on, Westosha would not score again.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}