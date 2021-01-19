Badger girls basketball comes back in 51-46 win over Westosha Central

The Badger girls basketball team started the season shooting lights out from beyond the arc, but eventually the team was going to have a game where they missed from deep.
Luckily, Macie Todd was there to corral the missed shots.
“I like to assume the role on the team of being the clean-up person and trying to make sure when we aren’t as sharp shooting that we still get those points,” said the senior forward.
Todd’s stellar rebounding helped her score a season-high 26 points on Jan. 12 as the Badgers defeated Westosha Central 51-46 at home.
Early in the game, the Badgers struggled offensively: They missed shots they would usually make with ease. However, the Badger defense was sharp, which allowed the team to build an 8-4 lead by the 12:26 mark.
While some of the missed shots and turnovers were Badger miscues, Westosha Central’s zone defense was also disrupting the Badgers’ flow.
“You’ve got to give credit to the things Westosha was doing. It was a grind-it-out type game,” Badger head coach David Jooss said.
Badger’s four-point lead held for five more minutes until the score was 15-11. After that, the Falcons started to get some offensive momentum, surging ahead with a 7-0 run that gave them an 18-15 lead with 3:55 left in the half.
The teams see-sawed for the remainder of the half, with neither getting too far ahead. Westosha led 27-23 at halftime. For Badger, Todd scored 15 of the team’s 23 points.
Trailing at halftime was a bit of shock to the Badgers, who were 6-0. The Falcons came into the game with a 4-3 record in Southern Lakes Conference play.
“It was kind of a wake-up call,” Todd said. “Playing one of these games where we had to fight a little bit harder was a sign to us to say not everything is going to come super easily.”
When play resumed, Westosha kept Badger in a funk for the first eight minutes and pushed their lead to 38-28 at the 10:18 mark.
Badger clawed its way back. Four minutes later a three-pointer by senior guard Ava Schulz cut the score to one possession at 40-38. Less than a minute later, Todd hit a put-back layup to tie the score at 40-40 with 5:14 left in the game.
The teams traded the lead over the next few possessions, and a jump shot by Westosha Central junior guard Riley Spencer put the Falcons up 46-45 at 2:59.
From that point on, Westosha would not score again.
Badger’s defense was in prime form during the final three minutes, and the offense mustered six points while burning the clock to finish out the five-point win.
Todd led all scorers with 26 points. She was joined in double figures by fellow senior Chloe Wright, who scored 13.
In a conference season that has not seen much adversity prior to the Jan. 12 win, Jooss was glad to see his girls respond well and believes the bounce-back can provide some momentum.
“I think it sends you into the next game with a bit of a pop in your step,” Jooss said. “I’m really proud of their effort to come back and get that one. Come back first, but hold them off too.”
Other action
A day after beating Westosha, Badger played host to Delavan-Darien won 58-42.
Badger led 28-20 at halftime, and outscored the Comets by eight points in the second half, 30-22.
Todd led the scoring once again with 19 points, and senior guard Ava Schulz added 17.
The Badgers were back at it on Jan. 15, facing off against Elkhorn on the road. It was a low scoring affair, with Badger winning 37-27.
Elkhorn put up a strong fight in the first half and led 19-17 at halftime. But the Badger defense smothered the Elks in the second half, holding them to just eight points in a 20-8 margin.
Schulz scored 12 points, while Wright added 10.
On Jan. 18, the Badgers hosted the de facto Southern Lakes Conference championship game when Union Grove came to town. Both squads entered with undefeated 9-0 records in conference play, and the Broncos left the gym with their perfect season still in tact after a 60-49 victory over the Badgers.
Badger had the edge in the first half, taking a 29-24 lead into halftime, but Union Grove controlled the second half as the Broncos outscored Badger 36-20 after the break.
Sophomore Sydney Ludvigsen of Union Grove was the game’s top scorer with 19 points. Badger was led by Todd’s 13, while Schulz and senior guard Ashlyn Welch each scored 12.