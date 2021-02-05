 Skip to main content
Badger girls basketball defeats Big Foot 71-43
Badger girls basketball defeats Big Foot 71-43

One night after clinching a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship, the Badger girls basketball team kept celebrating.

The Badgers held senior night on Feb. 2, and all the team's seniors got plenty of playing time on their special night against Division 3 Big Foot.

“Sure, we have kids that play more minutes than other kids, but everyone is ready,” Badger head coach David Jooss said. “We had kids that normally don’t play as much step in and perform well.”

While the 71-43 Badger win may seem like a poor performance by the Chiefs on paper, that is far from the case. Big Foot’s players stepped up against the toughest competition the program has faced in years.

The 43 points was the team’s fourth-best total of the season, and junior guard Lydia Larson scored 15 points, her fourth-best scoring night of the year.

Chiefs head coach Mike Dowden said he felt the team played well because it was loose, relaxed and not worried about scoring every time they touched the ball.

“It’s just being confident and doing the little things right," Dowden said. "It’s not always about being result oriented, it’s about being process oriented."

Even with three bench players in the starting lineup, Badger started the game with an 11-0 run. The lead grew throughout the remainder of the half, and Badger was ahead 47-17 at the break.

That 30-point deficit held steady throughout the second half.

Larson’s 15 led the way for Big Foot, but reserve junior guard Adalynn Quackenbush had her best game of the season with two three-pointers.

For Badger, senior guard Ava Schulz scored 22 points and senior forward Macie Todd added 19. Senior forward Jenna Bearder made the most of her extra playing time, scoring the first bucket of the night and finishing with a career-high seven points.

Senior Chloe Wright, who has been a consistent starter for Badger during the past few years, thoroughly enjoyed watching her teammates play well.

“It’s amazing to see all the girls who have been supporting us so hard get out and play,” Wright said.

