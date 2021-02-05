Badger girls basketball defeats Big Foot 71-43

One night after clinching a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship, the Badger girls basketball team kept celebrating.

The Badgers held senior night on Feb. 2, and all the team's seniors got plenty of playing time on their special night against Division 3 Big Foot.

“Sure, we have kids that play more minutes than other kids, but everyone is ready,” Badger head coach David Jooss said. “We had kids that normally don’t play as much step in and perform well.”

While the 71-43 Badger win may seem like a poor performance by the Chiefs on paper, that is far from the case. Big Foot’s players stepped up against the toughest competition the program has faced in years.

The 43 points was the team’s fourth-best total of the season, and junior guard Lydia Larson scored 15 points, her fourth-best scoring night of the year.

Chiefs head coach Mike Dowden said he felt the team played well because it was loose, relaxed and not worried about scoring every time they touched the ball.

“It’s just being confident and doing the little things right," Dowden said. "It’s not always about being result oriented, it’s about being process oriented."