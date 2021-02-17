Badger girls basketball eliminated in first playoff round

Dillyn Ivey, the Elks’ 6-foot-4 senior center, dominated the first half with 19 points. She also provided constant defensive pressure in the post that threw the Badgers off their game.

Ivey was the team’s leading scorer in the previous two games against the Badgers. But even though the Badgers schemed to shut down the senior, she still made an impact.

“There was a lot of plays there where they didn’t have a lot of space to get it to her and they found a way to squeeze it in,” said Badgers coach David Jooss. “Obviously our plan was to try to limit her touches and make points difficult, but she’s 6-4, she’s going to get some.”

Badger’s top scorer in the first half was Welch with nine points, all on three-pointers.

Early in the second half, it looked like the Badgers would surge ahead just as they did in the prior two meetings.

Yakubov and Welch each hit three-pointers to tie the score at 28-28. Several minutes later, a free throw by senior Moira Fahey gave the Badgers a 31-30 lead.

The game stayed tight for the next few minutes, with Elkhorn leading 37-33 after a pair of free throws by Welch with 9:54 left.

That’s when the Badger offense went ice cold.