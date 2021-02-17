Badger girls basketball eliminated in first playoff round

The Badger girls basketball team faced a familiar foe in the first round of the playoffs on Feb. 9.
The Badgers played Elkhorn, and while Badgers beat the Elks in both of the prior matchups, neither were a cakewalk.
In the first meeting in Lake Geneva on Dec. 30, Badger led 27-24 at halftime before exploding for a 59-38 final score. The second matchup on Jan. 15 saw the Elks up 19-17 at halftime before the Badgers came back for a 37-27 win—their lowest-scoring game of the year.
The Badgers also were seeded higher in the regional bracket as the third seed compared to Elkhorn’s sixth seed.
But all that meant nothing when the game started. Badger’s season came to an end with Elkhorn pulling off a 54-40 upset.
Things started off well for Badger, getting out to a 7-2 lead in the first two and a half minutes. Elkhorn hit a couple quick buckets to tie it at 7-7, and the teams were evenly matched for the next stretch as they played to a 14-14 tie.
Badger seniors Veronica Yakubov and Ashlyn Welch each hit a three pointer in the next few minutes to give the Badgers a 20-16 advantage with just over five minutes until halftime.
Elkhorn finished the half strong, outscoring the Badgers 10-2 to take a 26-22 lead into the intermission.
Dillyn Ivey, the Elks’ 6-foot-4 senior center, dominated the first half with 19 points. She also provided constant defensive pressure in the post that threw the Badgers off their game.
Ivey was the team’s leading scorer in the previous two games against the Badgers. But even though the Badgers schemed to shut down the senior, she still made an impact.
“There was a lot of plays there where they didn’t have a lot of space to get it to her and they found a way to squeeze it in,” said Badgers coach David Jooss. “Obviously our plan was to try to limit her touches and make points difficult, but she’s 6-4, she’s going to get some.”
Badger’s top scorer in the first half was Welch with nine points, all on three-pointers.
Early in the second half, it looked like the Badgers would surge ahead just as they did in the prior two meetings.
Yakubov and Welch each hit three-pointers to tie the score at 28-28. Several minutes later, a free throw by senior Moira Fahey gave the Badgers a 31-30 lead.
The game stayed tight for the next few minutes, with Elkhorn leading 37-33 after a pair of free throws by Welch with 9:54 left.
That’s when the Badger offense went ice cold.
During the next five minutes, Elkhorn went on a 12-1 run that put them ahead 49-34 with 4:27 remaining.
The run sucked all the energy out of the Badgers’ home gymnasium, and the team couldn’t muster up comeback.
Badgers’ 40 points was the team’s second-lowest of the season, beating only the earlier Elkhorn victory. Despite such low offensive output, the Badgers were not forcing bad shots—they simply struggled to make the open shots they took.
“There were times where I think we could have had better movement, but to be honest, I liked the shots that we got,” Jooss said. “It rimmed out for us at times with some of our looks.”
Ivey led all scorers with 28 points. Welch led the Badgers with 14, and Yakubov added 10.
Despite the unexpected loss, the Badgers’ seniors had a stellar run. Many of them played significant minutes since their sophomore year. They helped the Badgers to a 49-16 record, including a 35-7 mark in Southern Lakes Conference play, and won two conference titles.
Jooss praised the girls’ abilities on the court and what they meant to the Badger community off the court.
“That’s who our youth players, my own kids, they have those type of role models to look up to,” Jooss said. “I’m grateful for that.”