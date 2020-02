Badger's girls basketball team has a shot at a Southern Lakes Conference title tonight when the team faces off against the Wilmot Panthers at 7 p.m. in Lake Geneva.

It would be the team's first conference championship in eight years.

Heading into the final game of the regular season, Badger and Union Grove are tied with 10-3 records at the top of the conference standings, which means a win tonight gives Badger at least a tie for the Southern Lakes championship.

Union Grove will face Westosha Central tonight, and if the Broncos lose and the Badgers win, Badger wins the championship outright.

The Badger girls most recently claimed a conference title in the 2011-12 season.

