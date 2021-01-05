Badger girls basketball wins 59-38 after Covid cancellations

After positive coronavirus cases caused a two-week shutdown of the Badger girls basketball team, head coach David Jooss knew his players would need to shake off the rust.
“You have some time off, don’t play for two-and-a-half weeks, it’s like your first game again,” Jooss said. “You get some of the kinks out in the first half.”
Sure enough. On Dec. 30, the Badgers led by only three points at home against Elkhorn, but found their form in the second half for a 59-38 win.
Both teams struggled early, playing to a 4-4 draw.
Badger got into a groove after that, going on an 18-3 run over the next five minutes to take 22-7 lead with 9:06 left. A lay-up by senior forward Moira Fahey two minutes later bumped the lead back up to 14 points, 26-12.
A combination of foul trouble that sent three Badger starters to the bench and a cold shooting led to a seven-minute stretch with just one point for the Badgers - a free throw by senior forward Macie Todd.
Meanwhile the Elks scored 12 to cut Badger’s lead to just 27-24 at the break.
Jooss credited Elkhorn for forcing his defense into tough situations that led to fouls. He also admitted that the plentiful fouls were the type of rust that can come from a prolonged gap in the middle of the season, and something the team will need to clean up moving forward.
“We need to be more disciplined defensively," Joss said. "If there’s something for us to spend some practice time on, we’ve got to be a little better there."
In the second half, the Badgers looked much better. They went on 10-0 run to take a 37-24 lead, and the advantage never dipped into single digits for the rest of the game.
The lead kept growing until the Badgers finished the game with a 21-point win.
Elkhorn senior center Dillyn Ivey, who is 6-foot-4, scored 24 points to lead all scorers.
Jooss praised Ivey for her strong outing, but also said his players could have defended her better at times.
“She had a great game with 24, but we were able to hold the rest of the team to 12 points, so we were trying to make sure nobody else beat us,” Jooss said.
Badger’s top scorer was senior guard Chloe Wright with 20 points including four three-pointers. Todd also hit double figures with 15 points.
After the long layoff, Jooss said he and his players were thankful to be back on the court. Jooss also was happy his team buckled down in crunch time to seal the victory.
“Really proud of how they played in the second half,” Jooss said. “I’m happy we were able to take care of business.”
Janesville Craig
The Badger girls lost their first game of the season on Jan. 2, dropping a 77-72 overtime decision to budding rival Janesville Craig.
The two teams have met in important games in each of the past two seasons, with Craig knocking the Badgers out of the first round of the 2018-19 playoffs with a 61-42 upset on the Badgers’ home court. Badger got its revenge 10 months later in the team’s first home game of the year, beating the Cougars 63-55.
Badger played a strong first half and led 42-33 at halftime. The roles were reversed in the second half, with Craig scoring 33 points to Badger’s 24 to tie the game 66-66 and head into overtime.
Craig closed out the game with an 11-6 scoring margin in the extra period.
Janesville senior forward Claudia Fieras scored 32 points to lead both teams. Badger was led by senior guard Ava Schulz’s 18 points. Three other Badgers scored in double digits, with Todd scoring 17, senior guard Ashlyn Welch at 15 points and Wright scoring 12 points.