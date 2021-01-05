Badger girls basketball wins 59-38 after Covid cancellations

Jooss credited Elkhorn for forcing his defense into tough situations that led to fouls. He also admitted that the plentiful fouls were the type of rust that can come from a prolonged gap in the middle of the season, and something the team will need to clean up moving forward.

“We need to be more disciplined defensively," Joss said. "If there’s something for us to spend some practice time on, we’ve got to be a little better there."

In the second half, the Badgers looked much better. They went on 10-0 run to take a 37-24 lead, and the advantage never dipped into single digits for the rest of the game.

The lead kept growing until the Badgers finished the game with a 21-point win.

Elkhorn senior center Dillyn Ivey, who is 6-foot-4, scored 24 points to lead all scorers.

Jooss praised Ivey for her strong outing, but also said his players could have defended her better at times.

“She had a great game with 24, but we were able to hold the rest of the team to 12 points, so we were trying to make sure nobody else beat us,” Jooss said.

Badger’s top scorer was senior guard Chloe Wright with 20 points including four three-pointers. Todd also hit double figures with 15 points.