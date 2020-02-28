You are the owner of this article.
Badger girls basketball wins first playoff game since 2015
Badger girls basketball wins first playoff game since 2015

Wright

Badger's Chloe Wright looks for a teammate to pass to during the Badgers' first playoff win in five seasons on Feb. 28.

 Andrew Tucker

Badger's girls basketball team won its first playoff game in five years tonight, defeating Madison East 66-60 in Lake Geneva. 

It was a roller coaster in the first half, with the Badgers getting ahead by 11 points 24-13 before the Purgolders charged back and cut it to a 28-27 Badger lead at halftime.

The second half was also a back-and-forth affair, with Badger getting up by 12, 52-40, before Madison East cut it down to a one-point margin 57-56. The Badgers regained control from there, closing out the game on a 9-4 run for the six-point victory.

Ava Schulz was the leading scorer for the Badgers with 25 points, including five three-pointers, followed closely by Macie Todd with 21. 

+6 Badger girls basketball wins co-conference championship

Badger girls basketball wins co-conference championship

Badger's girls basketball team won a co-Southern Lakes Conference championship with Union Grove on Feb. 20 with a 49-31 win over Wilmot.

1 of 6

