Badger girls basketball wins first playoff game since 2015

Badger's girls basketball team won its first playoff game in five years tonight, defeating Madison East 66-60 in Lake Geneva.

It was a roller coaster in the first half, with the Badgers getting ahead by 11 points 24-13 before the Purgolders charged back and cut it to a 28-27 Badger lead at halftime.

The second half was also a back-and-forth affair, with Badger getting up by 12, 52-40, before Madison East cut it down to a one-point margin 57-56. The Badgers regained control from there, closing out the game on a 9-4 run for the six-point victory.

Ava Schulz was the leading scorer for the Badgers with 25 points, including five three-pointers, followed closely by Macie Todd with 21.

