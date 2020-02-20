You are the owner of this article.
Badger girls crowned conference champs
Cam Johnston

Badger's Cam Johnston cuts down the nets after the team's Feb. 20 win over Wilmot clinched a co-conference championship.

 Andrew Tucker

For the first time since 2012, the Badger girls basketball team is at the top of the Southern Lakes Conference, as a 49-31 win over Wilmot on Feb. 20 put the Badgers and Union Grove in a tie for first place in the standings for a co-conference championship.

The Badgers got off to a hot start, going ahead 20-7 before Wilmot tightened the game to a 23-20 Badger halftime lead.

Badger definitively pulled away in the second half thanks to a 19-2 run that lasted nearly 12 minutes. 

Ashlyn Welch and Macie Todd tied as the Badger's top scorer, each scoring 12 points.

Badger's girls basketball team won a co-Southern Lakes Conference championship with Union Grove on Feb. 20 with a 49-31 win over Wilmot.

