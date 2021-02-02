Badger girls hoops wins second conference title in a row

DELAVAN — When the Badger girls basketball team beat Delavan-Darien 68-41 in a road game on Feb. 2, it was more than just an average 27-point drubbing.
It was a conference championship clinching win.
For the second season in a row, the Badgers won a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship. Badger finished 13-1 in league games and tied for the title with Union Grove.
For the team’s group of tight-knit seniors, closing out their careers with back-to-back titles was a special moment.
“It feels great having 10 seniors that all played together since we were little girls and having two successful seasons back-to-back has been a dream come true,” said senior forward Macie Todd.
Heading into the game, the Badgers had to deal with news two of those 10 seniors had suffered season-ending injuries. Bench player Macey Nurnberg and starter Chloe Wright will both be out for the rest of the year.
The loss of Wright meant that fellow senior Moira Fahey had to step into the starting lineup. The increased pressure didn’t bother Fahey, who had the best game of her career.
Coming into the game, Fahey averaged about three points per game. Twice she had scored seven points in a game, her career high. Against the Comets, she surpassed that number in the first half alone. She finished with 16 points—an effort that head coach David Jooss said exemplified the reason this senior class won two SLC championships.
“That’s what you need if you’re going to win a conference championship, especially doing it two years in a row, you need people to step up and we did,” Jooss said.
Badger started the game hot, going on an 11-2 run in the game’s first four minutes. They quickly cooled off, though, and scored only 11 points over the next 11 and a half minutes, leading Delavan-Darien 22-16.
In the final 2:30 of the half, the Badgers caught fire again, scoring 12 points while allowing two to take a 34-18 lead into the locker room. Fahey was the game’s leading scorer in the half with 12 points.
In the second half, the Badgers scored consistently without the drought they struggled through in the first half. The scoring slowed a bit in the final five minutes as the Badgers sat their starters, the bench players contributed three points as they wore down the clock.
Todd was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points, with senior guard Ava Schultz hitting 20 points, including four three-pointers. Fahey ended the game with 16 points, good for third on the team.
The Badgers aren’t content with a conference title. They have a pair of regular season games remaining, and plan on making a deep postseason run.
“I think our team chemistry is what’s brought us to this conference win and all the success we’ve had,” senior point guard Ashlyn Welch said. “People are stepping up and helping out and we’re still playing really good basketball right now.”
Other action
Before facing off against the Comets, the Badgers split a pair of games earlier in the week.
On Jan. 28, Badger won a road game against Wilmot 67-58. Todd was the leading scorer in the game with 21 points.
Two days later, the Badgers played another game in an out-of-conference rivalry that has been brewing over the past few seasons when they traveled to face Janesville Craig. Craig got the better of Badgers with a 59-57 victory.
The Cougars knocked Badger out of the playoffs in 2019, though Badger got revenge early in the next season with a regular season win. Earlier this year on Jan. 2, Craig beat the Badgers 77-72 in overtime in Lake Geneva.
During the Jan. 30 game, Badger built up a double-digit lead in the first half, taking a 32-22 advantage into the break. The Cougars played better in the second half, outscoring Badger 37-25 for the comeback win.
Janesville sophomore guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy was the game’s overall leading scorer with 26 points. Welch led the Badgers with 19 points, while Todd also hit double figures at 10.