Badger girls hoops wins second conference title in a row

“That’s what you need if you’re going to win a conference championship, especially doing it two years in a row, you need people to step up and we did,” Jooss said.

Badger started the game hot, going on an 11-2 run in the game’s first four minutes. They quickly cooled off, though, and scored only 11 points over the next 11 and a half minutes, leading Delavan-Darien 22-16.

In the final 2:30 of the half, the Badgers caught fire again, scoring 12 points while allowing two to take a 34-18 lead into the locker room. Fahey was the game’s leading scorer in the half with 12 points.

In the second half, the Badgers scored consistently without the drought they struggled through in the first half. The scoring slowed a bit in the final five minutes as the Badgers sat their starters, the bench players contributed three points as they wore down the clock.

Todd was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points, with senior guard Ava Schultz hitting 20 points, including four three-pointers. Fahey ended the game with 16 points, good for third on the team.

The Badgers aren’t content with a conference title. They have a pair of regular season games remaining, and plan on making a deep postseason run.