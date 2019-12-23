Badger girls lose close game

For the second week in a row, the Badger girls basketball team played host to one of the presumed top teams in the Southern Lakes Conference. And for the second week in a row, the Badgers fell just shy of victory, losing 46-42 against Union Grove on Dec. 17 just seven days after losing by three points to Waterford.

While head coach David Jooss knows that his team has the talent to win any game they play — and the team’s close finishes prove they are just on the cusp of victory — the Badgers need to be able to play a full game at a high level to come out on top.

“I’m confident to play against anybody, I think we can beat anybody on our schedule. But we’ve got to work on being able to put 36 minutes together, and we haven’t been able to do that yet this year,” Jooss said.

Throughout most of the first half against Union Grove, a pattern emerged: The Badgers score to take a two-point lead, then a minute or two later, Union Grove ties it up. That trend continued for the first 17 minutes and 58 seconds. But with two seconds until halftime, Union Grove hit a three-pointer to go ahead 16-13 for its first lead of the game.

As the score would suggest, it was a defensive battle in the first half, as both teams played a tight press that caused difficulties for their opponent.