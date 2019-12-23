Badger girls lose close game

For the second week in a row, the Badger girls basketball team played host to one of the presumed top teams in the Southern Lakes Conference. And for the second week in a row, the Badgers fell just shy of victory, losing 46-42 against Union Grove on Dec. 17 just seven days after losing by three points to Waterford.
While head coach David Jooss knows that his team has the talent to win any game they play — and the team’s close finishes prove they are just on the cusp of victory — the Badgers need to be able to play a full game at a high level to come out on top.
“I’m confident to play against anybody, I think we can beat anybody on our schedule. But we’ve got to work on being able to put 36 minutes together, and we haven’t been able to do that yet this year,” Jooss said.
Throughout most of the first half against Union Grove, a pattern emerged: The Badgers score to take a two-point lead, then a minute or two later, Union Grove ties it up. That trend continued for the first 17 minutes and 58 seconds. But with two seconds until halftime, Union Grove hit a three-pointer to go ahead 16-13 for its first lead of the game.
As the score would suggest, it was a defensive battle in the first half, as both teams played a tight press that caused difficulties for their opponent.
With the unusually low score at halftime, it is no surprise that the two coaches made some tweaks offensively during the break to boost scoring. Sure enough, the offenses came alive in the second half, as both teams doubled their first-half point totals.
Early on after the intermission, the lead flip-flopped a couple of times before the Broncos went on a small run to build up their biggest lead of the game — a mere five-point advantage, 24-19, with 13:18 on the clock.
Badger seized the reins shortly thereafter, going on a 15-5 run over the next four minutes to take a five-point lead of its own, 34-29. The Broncos cut the deficit down to just one point, but Badger was able to stretch it back out to five, leading 40-35 with 4:08 remaining in the contest.
However, the Badgers were not able to hold off their foes forever, and Union Grove surged ahead to take a 43-41 lead with 2:01 remaining and closed out the win at 46-42.
Badger’s offensive output was balanced, with Macie Todd, Ashlyn Welch and Ava Schulz all tying for the team lead with 10 points apiece.
By the end of the game, neither team had ever led by more than two possessions in what was an even match overall. While it’s a promising sign that the Badgers were close against one of the stronger opponents in the Southern Lakes Conference, that moral victory is tough to swallow, especially with another game just around the corner.
“It’s not a good feeling, but it happens, and I’m hoping we have a good mindset tomorrow in practice and want to get better and get ready for another tough game Friday,” Jooss said.
Elkhorn
The Badgers were certainly ready by the time they made the trip Dec. 20 to Elkhorn, dispatching the Elks 65-47.
Elkhorn actually held the lead at halftime, 28-25, but Badger ran away with the game in the second half to the tune of 40-19 for an 18-point win overall.
Four Badgers hit double-digit scoring in the contest, with Todd leading the way with 13 points, Welch and Chloe Wright next with 11 each, and Schulz rounding things out with 10.