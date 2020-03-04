Badger girls pick up first playoff victory since 2015

Just like in the first half, the Badgers started the second strong with a 10-0 run in the first three minutes to put themselves up 38-27. This time they held their lead for a while, and with 6:34 left in the game, the Badgers were up 52-40.

Even with a 12-point advantage, the Badgers knew they were not out of the woods yet.

“We played pretty good defense throughout the game, but we knew they were going to make their run, and we had to hold them off,” head coach David Jooss said.

Sure enough, over the next two and a half minutes, the Purgolders slashed the deficit down to just two points, 54-52.

Todd hit an and-1 to bump Badger’s lead back up to five at 57-52, but Madison East’s run was not done yet. The visitors cut the deficit down to one point, 57-56, with 2:38 on the clock.

It only took the Badgers 13 seconds to respond, passing the ball to an open Ava Schulz for a three-pointer that caused the home crowd to erupt, and gave Badger a two-possession 60-56 lead.

Putting the ball in Schulz’s hands was a clear choice with the game on the line, as she had 19 points in the game already prior to that point, and has hit crucial threes for the team throughout the years.