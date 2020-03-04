Badger girls pick up first playoff victory since 2015

Badger’s girls basketball team has had its share of solid teams over the past few years, but postseason success has eluded them despite their talent.
Until this season, that is.
The Badgers defeated the Madison East Purgolders by a 66-60 score Feb. 28 in Lake Geneva to give the BHS girls their first playoff win since the 2014-15 season.
With a packed crowd in the Badger High School gymnasium, the win gave the players a chance to prove to students and fans that they belong in the upper echelon of teams around the area.
“It’s nice to know that all the hard work in practice is paying off, and it’s showing to our community,” junior forward Macie Todd said.
It was a roller coaster in the first half, with six-seed Badger building up sizable leads only for the 11-seed Purgolders to claw their way back each time.
The Badgers started off the game with a bang, running up an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes. Madison East answered with an 11-4 stretch that left Badger’s lead at only one point, 12-11, after the first six and a half minutes.
Slowly, the Badgers rebuilt their lead, and with 6:46 remaining until halftime, the home team was up 24-13.
Yet again, the Purgolders mounted a comeback, tying the score 26-26 with two and a half minutes left. Badger’s Veronica Yakubov hit a layup to put the team ahead 28-26, but Madison East hit a free throw to make it a 28-27 score heading into halftime.
Just like in the first half, the Badgers started the second strong with a 10-0 run in the first three minutes to put themselves up 38-27. This time they held their lead for a while, and with 6:34 left in the game, the Badgers were up 52-40.
Even with a 12-point advantage, the Badgers knew they were not out of the woods yet.
“We played pretty good defense throughout the game, but we knew they were going to make their run, and we had to hold them off,” head coach David Jooss said.
Sure enough, over the next two and a half minutes, the Purgolders slashed the deficit down to just two points, 54-52.
Todd hit an and-1 to bump Badger’s lead back up to five at 57-52, but Madison East’s run was not done yet. The visitors cut the deficit down to one point, 57-56, with 2:38 on the clock.
It only took the Badgers 13 seconds to respond, passing the ball to an open Ava Schulz for a three-pointer that caused the home crowd to erupt, and gave Badger a two-possession 60-56 lead.
Putting the ball in Schulz’s hands was a clear choice with the game on the line, as she had 19 points in the game already prior to that point, and has hit crucial threes for the team throughout the years.
“Ava’s hit shots like that before for us. We’ve got a lot of confidence in her taking those types of shots,” Jooss said.
From that point on, Madison East was not able to mount another comeback, and the Badgers held on for the six-point victory.
Schulz was Badger’s top scorer in the game with 25 points, and Todd also had a strong game with 21 points. Ashlyn Welch hit double figures, too, with 10.
While the Badgers were excited to pick up the first postseason win in five seasons, winning in the playoffs means you need to start getting ready for the next round as well.
“This is a high quality win for us, and it’s tough, because you don’t have a lot of time to enjoy it,” Jooss said.
One day later, the Badgers had to travel up to Waunakee to take on the three-seed Warriors. The higher-seeded home team knocked out Badger, winning 75-35.
By halftime, Waunakee had built up a comfortable lead, 40-17. In the second half, the Warriors continued their solid play in a 35-18 period for a 40-point final margin.
Yakubov was Badger’s leading scorer with eight points, but it was Waunakee’s Elena Maier who led all scorers with 23 points in the game.