Badger girls recover from loss

DELAVAN — Generally speaking, basketball coaches do not like when their games are bunched closely. So before the season started, when the Badger girls were scheduled to play at home against Waterford on Dec. 10 and then again two days later on the road against Delavan-Darien, it was not an ideal situation.
However, after the team lost a close contest to the Waterford Wolverines 50-47, getting a shot at redemption shortly after was just what the doctor ordered.
“It’s hard to play two games this quick, but it’s also a good medicine for a tough loss, getting back on the floor,” head coach David Jooss said.
The Badgers did not need a spoonful of sugar with this medicine, beating the Delavan-Darien Comets handily 56-43.
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively, only scoring four points apiece in the first eight minutes before the Badgers came alive and scored 10 in the next three to take a 14-4 lead with 6:51 left until halftime.
While the issue is poor offensive execution in some low-scoring stretches, Jooss did not think that was the case in this game.
“I thought, to start the game, both teams played pretty good defense. Sometimes it’s a little bit of a slow start on offense, but sometimes that’s because the other team is playing good defense,” Jooss said.
In the remaining time, the two teams scored more than they had in the previous 11, with Badger having a 13-8 edge to give the road team a 27-14 advantage at halftime.
Badger picked up where it left off in the second half, stretching its lead as high as 22 points, at 40-18 at the 13:04 mark, before taking the foot off the gas a bit to cruise to a 13-point victory by the game’s end.
It was a solid defensive effort overall for the Badgers to hold Delavan-Darien to just 40 points. Badger has fielded a solid defensive squad for a few years now, but this year’s team has taken to the high-pressure zone scheme so far early in the season.
“A lot of these kids have done this system now for multiple years, and they’re just getting better at it; they’ve played together for a while,” Jooss said.
On the offensive end, Macie Todd led the pack with 24 points, giving her six games with 15 or more points so far this season. Ashlyn Welch also scored 10 points, giving her six straight games in double figures.
The Comets were led by 14 points from Rylee Crull.
Waterford
Before their redemption, the Badgers lost a close game to Waterford 50-47.
The Wolverines built up a 24-20 lead in the first half, and while the Badgers outscored them 27-26 in the second half, it was not enough to complete the comeback.
Welch was the leading scorer in the game for the Badgers with 17 points, and Todd was close behind with 16.