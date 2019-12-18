Badger girls recover from loss

In the remaining time, the two teams scored more than they had in the previous 11, with Badger having a 13-8 edge to give the road team a 27-14 advantage at halftime.

Badger picked up where it left off in the second half, stretching its lead as high as 22 points, at 40-18 at the 13:04 mark, before taking the foot off the gas a bit to cruise to a 13-point victory by the game’s end.

It was a solid defensive effort overall for the Badgers to hold Delavan-Darien to just 40 points. Badger has fielded a solid defensive squad for a few years now, but this year’s team has taken to the high-pressure zone scheme so far early in the season.

“A lot of these kids have done this system now for multiple years, and they’re just getting better at it; they’ve played together for a while,” Jooss said.

On the offensive end, Macie Todd led the pack with 24 points, giving her six games with 15 or more points so far this season. Ashlyn Welch also scored 10 points, giving her six straight games in double figures.

The Comets were led by 14 points from Rylee Crull.

Waterford

Before their redemption, the Badgers lost a close game to Waterford 50-47.