Badger girls win conference

The Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball championship race came down to the final game of the season, with Badger and Union Grove both playing separate games on Feb. 20 while being tied at a 10-3 record before tip-off.
Both teams won, with Badger handily defeating Wilmot 49-31 in Lake Geneva, making the Badgers and Broncos co-conference champions and giving Badger’s girls basketball team its first Southern Lakes title since the 2011-12 season.
At the start of the year, things did not go Badger’s way and four games into the conference season the team’s record against Southern Lakes foes was just 2-2. However, the girls found their groove, going 9-1 to finish the season. The girls fought through early adversity to win the co-conference championship.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how we played, and our season overall,” head coach David Jooss said.
While Badger clinched the co-conference title with an 18-point victory, the game’s final results was not always as certain as the wide margin makes it seem.
For most of the first half, the Badgers outplayed the Panthers and the home team led 22-7 with 5:18 left until halftime. In that final five minutes, Wilmot caught fire and outscored the Badgers 13-1 to cut it down to a 23-20 Badger lead at halftime.
That lead stayed just about the same in the opening minutes of the second half, with Badger up 28-24 after three minutes passed.
From that point on, though, it was all Badgers.
Over the course of the next 11 minutes, Wilmot’s only points were two free throws as the Badgers iced the game with a 19-2 run that put them up 47-26 with just under four minutes left in the game.
With the gymnasium packed in anticipation of the possible championship win, as soon as the Badgers gained some momentum, the building was rocking and the extra energy made the players play even better.
“It was fun to have the whole team up and cheering,” senior guard Emma DeVries said.
“We have a pretty mean crowd too,” senior forward Cam Johnston added.
Once the Badgers got ahead by 21, there was little the Panthers could do to come back and the clock slowly wound down until the final buzzer sounded.
After the players cut down the nets in a typical hoops celebration, Jooss pointed out that the team’s success goes beyond just the people on the court.
“It’s a team effort without a doubt. The kids, the parents, the coaches, it’s everybody,” Jooss said.
Macie Todd and Ashlyn Welch, who were two of Badger’s top scores all year, lead the team with 12 points each in the championship clinching win.
While winning the Southern Lakes Conference for the first time in eight years is a big achievement, the season is not over for the Badgers, who now head to the playoffs. The Badgers play in perhaps the most difficult sectional in the state, with the top two ranked teams — Middleton and Madison Memorial — both in the bracket.
The Badgers earned a six seed, meaning their first playoff contest will be at home Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. against 11-seed Madison East.
No matter what teams the future holds, whether it is a squad with a worse record than the Badgers or the top team in the state, Badger’s group will go in with the same mindset that has served them well all season long.
“We’re not intimidated by anybody. We’re going to respect everybody, that’s for sure, but we’re always going to be ready to go,” Jooss said.