Badger girls win conference

From that point on, though, it was all Badgers.

Over the course of the next 11 minutes, Wilmot’s only points were two free throws as the Badgers iced the game with a 19-2 run that put them up 47-26 with just under four minutes left in the game.

With the gymnasium packed in anticipation of the possible championship win, as soon as the Badgers gained some momentum, the building was rocking and the extra energy made the players play even better.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

“It was fun to have the whole team up and cheering,” senior guard Emma DeVries said.

“We have a pretty mean crowd too,” senior forward Cam Johnston added.

Once the Badgers got ahead by 21, there was little the Panthers could do to come back and the clock slowly wound down until the final buzzer sounded.

After the players cut down the nets in a typical hoops celebration, Jooss pointed out that the team’s success goes beyond just the people on the court.

“It’s a team effort without a doubt. The kids, the parents, the coaches, it’s everybody,” Jooss said.

Macie Todd and Ashlyn Welch, who were two of Badger’s top scores all year, lead the team with 12 points each in the championship clinching win.