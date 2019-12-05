Badgers lose in postseason rematch

The Badger girls basketball team hosted its first home game of the 2019-20 season Nov. 26 when the Badgers welcomed the last team they faced in the 2018-19 year.
That 2018-19 campaign came to an end sooner than the Badger girls hoped in the first round of the playoffs, as Janesville Craig beat the Badgers 61-42 on Feb. 22.
With just over 10 months to stew over that loss, the Badgers were more than ready to get their shot at revenge.
“Going in, this was our redo from last year’s game. We wanted to play that one again, and that’s kind of how we went into it preparation-wise,” head coach David Jooss said.
The second matchup between the Badgers and the Cougars was a closer one, but Craig still came out on top 63-55.
Badger scored the first points of the game to go up 2-0, but from that point on, Janesville seized control, as they slowly but surely built up a lead that reached its peak at 20-7 with 9:42 until halftime.
Just as quickly as they caught fire, the Cougars went cold as the Badger defense stiffened up and held Janesville Craig without a field goal in the final 9:42 of the first half. And the home team started to go on a run of its own.
In just under six minutes, Badger closed its deficit entirely, capped off when Macie Todd hit two free throws to tie the score at 20-20. A minute and a half later, Ashlyn Welch made two free throws of her own to give Badger its first lead since the opening minutes, with 2:32 until halftime.
Todd then hit a buzzer-beating layup that put the Badgers ahead 28-23 at the break.
The difference between the first eight minutes and the next 10 minutes was that Badger was able to rebound more effectively on the defensive end and keep Janesville from getting too many second chances.
“They’re a good shooting team. They’re going to make a lot of threes. I don’t know if it matters what you do, but you’ve got to limit them to one shot,” Jooss said.
Janesville came out of halftime hot, regaining the lead 32-31 three minutes into the second half. Badger parried with a strong run of its own, outscoring the Cougars 12-2 to go ahead 43-34 on a three-pointer by Welch with 11:34 left in the game.
The streaky contest continued as Craig clawed back to within one point 45-44 before the Badgers scored a couple of quick buckets to extend the lead to 49-44 with 7:13 remaining.
Craig flipped a switch from there, taking a 51-49 lead with about five minutes on the clock, and not looking back en route to a 63-55 victory.
Three-point shooting was the key difference in the victory, with the Cougars making 11 long-range shots compared to just four for Badger. Overall, both teams made 18 jump shots, and while Janesville made one more free throw, 16-15, the remainder of the eight-point difference came on those three-point shots.
Todd was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points, and Welch and Ava Schultz tied for second on the Badgers with 12. Camryn Johnston also reached double digits for the Badgers with 11 points.
Rileigh Elgas was the top scorer for the Cougars with 13 points.
While the game marked the first loss of the year for the Badgers, whose record fell to 2-1, Jooss was still happy with his team’s improvement.
“We’re disappointed we lost, but from the first game to the second, and second game to the third, we’ve gotten better,” he said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do.”