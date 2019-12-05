Badgers lose in postseason rematch

The Badger girls basketball team hosted its first home game of the 2019-20 season Nov. 26 when the Badgers welcomed the last team they faced in the 2018-19 year.

That 2018-19 campaign came to an end sooner than the Badger girls hoped in the first round of the playoffs, as Janesville Craig beat the Badgers 61-42 on Feb. 22.

With just over 10 months to stew over that loss, the Badgers were more than ready to get their shot at revenge.

“Going in, this was our redo from last year’s game. We wanted to play that one again, and that’s kind of how we went into it preparation-wise,” head coach David Jooss said.

The second matchup between the Badgers and the Cougars was a closer one, but Craig still came out on top 63-55.

Badger scored the first points of the game to go up 2-0, but from that point on, Janesville seized control, as they slowly but surely built up a lead that reached its peak at 20-7 with 9:42 until halftime.

Just as quickly as they caught fire, the Cougars went cold as the Badger defense stiffened up and held Janesville Craig without a field goal in the final 9:42 of the first half. And the home team started to go on a run of its own.