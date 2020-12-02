Basketball with masks, Badger girls starts season with 59-39 win

When Badger’s girls basketball team suited up on Dec. 1 against Waterford, it was the first time the players and coaches had gotten ready to play a game since Feb. 29. After the players were forced to forgo the typical offseason summer schedule of games and tournaments due to the coronavirus, getting back on the court would have been an exciting moment win, lose or draw.

That occasion was even sweeter when the Badgers started the season with a victory, cruising past the Wolverines in a 59-39 game in Lake Geneva.

Besides just the excitement of a win to start the year, the Badgers also got the better of a rival that had their number recently; Waterford had beaten the Badgers in three of their last four meetings over the past two seasons.

As such, head coach David Jooss knew his team needed to be on their A-game heading into the contest.

“They are a very well-coached Waterford team for sure. They do a great job, they play hard,” Jooss said.

It was a slow start for the Badger offense, which did not get on the board until nearly four minutes had passed. The girls played much better on the defensive end, though, only trailing 3-0 until senior forward Chloe Wright hit a jump shot at the 14:10 mark.