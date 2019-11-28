Bay girl ballers bounce back

Last season was a rebuilding year for the Williams Bay girls basketball team, as a roster made up mostly of sophomores and freshman dealt with growing pains en route to a 5-16 record.

However, the upside of that down year is that the vast majority of the squad returns this year with a season of varsity experience under their belts.

“Last year really helped, because now a lot of those girls feel more comfortable on a varsity court,” player Cassie Silverman said.

Silverman and fellow senior Hannah Rabenhorst are the only two seniors who return from last year’s team, but they are joined by a pair of seniors who had stepped away from basketball for a couple of seasons, as Taelyn Smith and Annika Pfeil rejoined the program this winter.

Smith and Pfeil both played basketball for the Bay as freshmen, and were multi-year stars on the volleyball court. So while they may be new faces to many of their teammates, they have the proven athletic potential to give a boost to the Bulldogs.

It did not take long for the two returning players to get used to the hoops routine.

“I love coming to practice every single day,” Pfeil said. “I’ve definitely gotten back into the zone. It’s been fun.”