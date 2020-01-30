Bay girls ballers win third in a row

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Much like the first half, though, the Bulldogs snapped out of the early funk quickly, getting the lead back into the teens and coasting to the finish line from there. By the end of the game, it was a 13-point win 47-32.

It was not a perfect game for the Bulldogs, by Fritz’s own admission, but the team was still able to win decisively, bumping their record up to 5-2 in conference play and third place in the seven-team standings.

Leading the offensive effort for the Bay was Margaret Higgins, who scored 18 points, followed by Taelyn Smith, who netted 12.

The fact that Higgins was able to have such a strong day was impressive, given that the forward is only a freshman. With a 12-point game against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose two weeks earlier, Higgins is rounding into form as the season nears its end, which is an exciting proposition for the program not just this year but for years to come.

“She’s really come on lately and had a couple real nice games this year,” Fritz said. “She’s progressed really well. She works really hard in practice. She’s a big part of our future.”

For a Williams Bay team that often relies heavily on their four seniors, like Smith, finding more options for the future will be critical as the season wears on.

