Bay girls ballers win third in a row

WILLIAMS BAY — When Williams Bay’s girls basketball team hosted Madison Country Day on Jan. 23, it seemed like a prime opportunity for the underdog Prairie Hawks to get their first win of the season.
Madison Country Day had played its last game two days prior on Jan. 21, whereas the Bulldogs had not played a game in nine days.
While the Bulldogs showed some rust at times, they shook it off, as they picked up their third win in a row in convincing fashion 47-34 over their Trailways Conference foe.
“We haven’t played in nine days, and that’s what the game looked like for a lot of it — a little good and a little bad and a little in-between,” head coach Ryan Fritz said.
In the first couple of minutes of the game, the Prairie Hawks had a slight edge, taking leads of 2-0, then 4-2. However, that edge ended when Morgan Bronson hit a three-pointer at the 14:48 mark to take a 5-4 lead that Williams Bay would never relinquish.
For the rest of the half, the Bulldogs had a firm control over the tempo, outscoring their foe 18-5 for a 23-9 lead at the intermission.
When play resumed, it did not take the Madison squad long to surpass their first-half scoring output. In fact, after three minutes and 18 seconds, they had scored 11 points to cut Williams Bay’s lead back to single digits, 29-20.
Much like the first half, though, the Bulldogs snapped out of the early funk quickly, getting the lead back into the teens and coasting to the finish line from there. By the end of the game, it was a 13-point win 47-32.
It was not a perfect game for the Bulldogs, by Fritz’s own admission, but the team was still able to win decisively, bumping their record up to 5-2 in conference play and third place in the seven-team standings.
Leading the offensive effort for the Bay was Margaret Higgins, who scored 18 points, followed by Taelyn Smith, who netted 12.
The fact that Higgins was able to have such a strong day was impressive, given that the forward is only a freshman. With a 12-point game against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose two weeks earlier, Higgins is rounding into form as the season nears its end, which is an exciting proposition for the program not just this year but for years to come.
“She’s really come on lately and had a couple real nice games this year,” Fritz said. “She’s progressed really well. She works really hard in practice. She’s a big part of our future.”
For a Williams Bay team that often relies heavily on their four seniors, like Smith, finding more options for the future will be critical as the season wears on.