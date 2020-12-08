Bay girls basketball falls 31-28 in season opener

A young Williams Bay girls basketball team started the new season a bit shaky, losing a Trailways Conference game to Parkview 31-28 at home on Dec. 4.
On a squad that has more freshman than seniors, the Bulldogs showed some growing pains the first time out on the court.
“It’s a work in progress,” said head coach Ryan Fritz. “A young roster, and we’re going to have nights like this.”
Both offenses started slow, with neither team scoring until Parkview senior Chloe Mielke hit a pair of free throws at the 15:24 mark. A minute later, another bucket by the Vikings gave them a 4-0 lead before the Bulldogs scored.
Bay’s cold snap ended at 13:48 when sophomore Morgan Bronson hit a three-pointer to make it 4-3. Bronson hit another three-pointer two minutes later, but not before Parkview hit a three pointer of its own, giving the road team a 7-6 lead.
It was not much of a surprise to the Bulldogs coaches that Bronson started the game strong from long range, though Fritz admits there is still room to grow for the young point guard.
“We know she can shoot, she can knock down open looks and we have stuff drawn up in the playbook for her,” Fritz said. “She’s got the green light, but we need her running the offense too.”
The two teams then traded the lead back and forth. With the score tied 16-16, Bay freshman AnnMarie Cates made a lay-up with 2:25 left that gave the Bulldogs a 18-16 halftime lead.
In the second half, Parkview seized control of the game. Junior Jenna Olin hit a pair of three-pointers, and the Bulldogs got into foul trouble. The Vikings went on a 10-2 run to take a 26-20 lead with 10:20 remaining in the game.
With their players at risk of fouling out, the Bulldogs could not quite play with the defensive intensity they had before. Parkview was able to pass the ball around the perimeter to burn clock.
Nonetheless, the Bulldogs crept closer. A lay-up by sophomore Margaret Higgins with 4:25 left cut the deficit to 28-26.
In the final three minutes, the Bulldogs played more aggressively, but Parkview made three of four free throws, and Bay had only a put-back by Cates, and the Vikings led 31-28 with 1:26 left.
Neither team scored the rest of the game. Williams Bay had a shot to tie the game at the end, but missed a three-quarter court shot as the buzzer sounded.
Parkview’s Olin led all scorers with 10 points. Bronson led the Bulldogs with eight, followed by senior Annika Olson’s seven points.
Fritz said he was proud of his team’s overall effort on both ends of the court. He added that once some of his younger players acclimated themselves to the speed of the game, the end result of a tight contest might be different.
“Our minds started racing a little too much and we turned the ball over,” Frizt said. “Just making a lot of young player mistakes,.”
Monticello
Williams Bay’s offense was able to find its groove more in the second game of the season, though the Bulldogs still could not get a win, losing a 61-48 home matchup against Monticello.
In the first half, the Ponies were able to get out to a double-digit lead 33-23. WBHS fared better in the second half, only outscored 28-25.
Braiya Nolan was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 17 points, followed by Higgins’ 14-point performance.
