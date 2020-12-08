Bay girls basketball falls 31-28 in season opener

The two teams then traded the lead back and forth. With the score tied 16-16, Bay freshman AnnMarie Cates made a lay-up with 2:25 left that gave the Bulldogs a 18-16 halftime lead.

In the second half, Parkview seized control of the game. Junior Jenna Olin hit a pair of three-pointers, and the Bulldogs got into foul trouble. The Vikings went on a 10-2 run to take a 26-20 lead with 10:20 remaining in the game.

With their players at risk of fouling out, the Bulldogs could not quite play with the defensive intensity they had before. Parkview was able to pass the ball around the perimeter to burn clock.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nonetheless, the Bulldogs crept closer. A lay-up by sophomore Margaret Higgins with 4:25 left cut the deficit to 28-26.

In the final three minutes, the Bulldogs played more aggressively, but Parkview made three of four free throws, and Bay had only a put-back by Cates, and the Vikings led 31-28 with 1:26 left.

Neither team scored the rest of the game. Williams Bay had a shot to tie the game at the end, but missed a three-quarter court shot as the buzzer sounded.

Parkview’s Olin led all scorers with 10 points. Bronson led the Bulldogs with eight, followed by senior Annika Olson’s seven points.