Bay girls look to take another step in hoops coach's second year

Besides their seniors, the Bulldogs will return some rising stars in sophomores Morgan Bronson and Margaret Higgins.

Both players got better as their freshman campaigns went on, but Higgins’ improvement was most noticeable. After averaging 4.5 points per game in the first 11 games of the year, Higgins nearly doubled that with an 8.2 points per game average in the last 10 games.

Like Olson, Higgins also thinks the returning players’ bond will be a major asset in the coming season.

“Everything is more comfortable,” Higgins said. “We’re all friends on the court and we know how we roll.”

As far as goals for the season, all of the Williams Bay coaches and players believe the main aim is to make sure they take all the precautions necessary to ensure they play as many games as they can this winter.

In terms of on-court results, Fritz wants to make sure the girls end the year as better players than they were at the end of last season, especially in terms of ball control.