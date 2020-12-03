Bay girls look to take another step in hoops coach's second year

Williams Bay’s girls basketball team took a step forward in the head coach Ryan Fritz’s first year, finishing with a 9-14 record—a four-win improvement over the 5-16 mark from the 2018-19 season.
With more familiarity between coach and returning players, the team hopes to hit the ground running this winter. Although the coronavirus pandemic has complicated that plan.
“The circumstances of this year have definitely made it a lot more difficult,” Fritz said. “But our mantra this year is ‘be flexible.’”
The Bulldogs have plenty of familiar faces, but also need to replace some critical seniors from last season’s squad.
On the 2019-20 team, four seniors provided not only a strong leadership off the court, but played important parts on the court as well.
It will be a smaller senior group this winter: Guard Braiya Nolan and forward Annika Olson. The duo brings plenty of experience, logging significant minutes on varsity the last two years, and being on the same team even before high school.
“Braiya and I have been playing together since we were like 12,” Olson said. “Having that chemistry and knowing each other’s playing styles and growing together has really helped us.”
Nolan in particular will be a key player this season. In both her sophomore and junior year, she started off playing well before injuries ended each season. If she can play a full season, it would be a major boon for the Bay.
Besides their seniors, the Bulldogs will return some rising stars in sophomores Morgan Bronson and Margaret Higgins.
Both players got better as their freshman campaigns went on, but Higgins’ improvement was most noticeable. After averaging 4.5 points per game in the first 11 games of the year, Higgins nearly doubled that with an 8.2 points per game average in the last 10 games.
Like Olson, Higgins also thinks the returning players’ bond will be a major asset in the coming season.
“Everything is more comfortable,” Higgins said. “We’re all friends on the court and we know how we roll.”
As far as goals for the season, all of the Williams Bay coaches and players believe the main aim is to make sure they take all the precautions necessary to ensure they play as many games as they can this winter.
In terms of on-court results, Fritz wants to make sure the girls end the year as better players than they were at the end of last season, especially in terms of ball control.
“Building on last year, I think the girls liked the style of basketball I’ve tried to help bring in the last couple years, as far as playing fast,” Fritz said. “The one thing we’re really going to focus on this year as a program is limiting our turnovers.”
