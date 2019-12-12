Bay girls win three in a row

WILLIAMS BAY — After losing in their first two games of the year, the Williams Bay girls basketball team has turned things around by winning three straight, including a pair of victories this week.

First up was a Dec. 6 road matchup against Trailways Conference foe Madison Country Day, which the Bulldogs won 55-24.

It was a close game in the first half, as the Bay only held a 26-20 lead at halftime. However, a dominant 30-4 second half allowed Williams Bay to easily pull away for the 31-point win.

Annika Pfeil was the leading scorer for WBHS, notching 14 points. Hannah Rabenhorst also hit double digits with 10.

Williams Bay was back at it Dec. 9 when they hosted another Trailways South division rival, Johnson Creek. When the Bulldogs beat the Bluejays 47-35, they had already matched their conference win total of two from a season ago.

After last season’s struggles, to get off to a good start this year has given the girls a confidence boost.

“For the girls, knowing we can compete with the teams in our conference, that was kind of an issue for us. So for us to come out and get two conference wins right off the bat, it’s a good feeling,” head coach Ryan Fritz said.