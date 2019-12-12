Bay girls win three in a row

WILLIAMS BAY — After losing in their first two games of the year, the Williams Bay girls basketball team has turned things around by winning three straight, including a pair of victories this week.
First up was a Dec. 6 road matchup against Trailways Conference foe Madison Country Day, which the Bulldogs won 55-24.
It was a close game in the first half, as the Bay only held a 26-20 lead at halftime. However, a dominant 30-4 second half allowed Williams Bay to easily pull away for the 31-point win.
Annika Pfeil was the leading scorer for WBHS, notching 14 points. Hannah Rabenhorst also hit double digits with 10.
Williams Bay was back at it Dec. 9 when they hosted another Trailways South division rival, Johnson Creek. When the Bulldogs beat the Bluejays 47-35, they had already matched their conference win total of two from a season ago.
After last season’s struggles, to get off to a good start this year has given the girls a confidence boost.
“For the girls, knowing we can compete with the teams in our conference, that was kind of an issue for us. So for us to come out and get two conference wins right off the bat, it’s a good feeling,” head coach Ryan Fritz said.
Johnson Creek scored the first point of the game to go up 1-0, but Williams Bay came back with a barrage of shots to go ahead 8-1 and then 12-5 by the 13:25 mark. Over the next three minutes, the Bluejays hit a surge of their own, scoring 10 unanswered points to grab a 15-12 lead with 10:40 left until halftime.
Williams Bay tied the score at 16 a minute later, then grabbed an 18-16 lead a couple of minutes after that and never trailed again. By halftime, their lead had grown to 26-20.
For most of the second half, the Bulldogs continued to build on their lead. The peak came at the 7:57 make when the team went ahead 40-25, a score that held for two and a half minutes before Johnson Creek hit a shot.
Despite the fact that there were only five minutes remaining and they were down 13, the Bluejays did not roll over, instead clawing their way back into the game. With 46 seconds remaining, Johnson Creek cut it to 43-35 — a seven-point lead that was half of the earlier 15-point one.
However, the Bulldogs regained control in the final minute as they hit four free throws to close out the 47-35 win.
Pfeil was the leading scorer for the Bay in the game against Johnson Creek as well, scoring 17. Next up was Taelyn Smith with 10 points, followed closely by Rabenhorst with nine.
While the team is excited to kick off the conference season on a good note, they are still looking forward to the games that are left on the schedule.
“We’ll take 12 more of those or so,” Fritz said.