Big Foot and Bay lose in first playoff round

Big Foot and Williams Bay’s girls basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end in the first round of the playoffs on Feb. 9.

Big Foot

The Chiefs were underdogs for their road match against Delavan-Darien, seeded fifth compared to the Comets’ fourth seed in the Division 2 bracket.

The Comets showed why they were favored, winning 55-34.

Delavan led 29-18 at halftime, then extended it with a 26-16 margin in the second half.

Comets junior wing McKenna Williams led all scorers with 22 points. Junior guard Lydia Larson was the top scorer for the Chiefs with 15 points.

Williams Bay

The Bulldogs were also fifth-seeded underdogs when they traveled to Racine to face fourth-seeded Prairie School, with the Hawks winning a 41-23 game.

It was a low-scoring first half for both teams, with Prairie School ahead 19-5 at the intermission. The Bulldogs were closer in the second, but the Hawks still outscored them 22-18 to close out the 18-point victory.

Sophomore wing Sophia Lawler was the top scorer for Prairie School with 15 points. Senior guard Annika Olson led Williams Bay with nine points.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.