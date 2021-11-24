Big Foot girls basketball new coach talks about goals for the season

The Big Foot girls basketball team won one game in the 2020-2021 season. Their former head coach, Mike Dowden, a math teacher at Williams Bay, is now also the head girls basketball coach at Williams Bay after coaching the Chiefs for three seasons. Big Foot brings in a new head coach this season, Erica Sarna.

Sarna comes in with a strong background in the Walworth County community and basketball. She played college basketball at Loyola University Chicago. She most recently coached basketball for a few years at Reek Elementary School. Before that, she had previous coaching stops in Chicago and Barrington, Illinois. In fact, she still teaches eighth grade science at Nippersink Middle School in Richmond, Illinois while having lived in the Walworth County area for over a decade.

For Sarna, it’s exciting to be able to continue to coach basketball at BFHS. After being hired back in the summer and only having a week of practices under her belt with her team before the Tuesday, Nov. 16, game at home against Badger, she’s pleased with what she has seen so far.

“I have a great bunch of girls this year. I’m excited,” she said. “Our goal is to improve.”

Big Foot has seven returning players from last season, including senior guard Lydia Larson, who led her team last year in scoring with 10.3 points-per-game.

Some other returning players include senior guard Sydney Leuck, junior guard Estella Harvey and forwards Sarah Frederick and Sydney Wilson.

“We’re working together right now and we’re going to do the best we can,” Sarna said. “We’re going to try and be competitive and set goals for ourselves and the team.”

Big Foot was defeated by Badger 44-31 back on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in their regular season opener.

Despite already playing two games, losing 40-16 to East Troy on Friday, Nov. 19, Sarna admits that they’re still working on getting to know each other, but she believes everything will fall into place.

“First of all, it’s about creating a team and conducive environment,” she said. “I really want to show them higher expectations, so they can rise to those expectations.”

The prior coaching experience for Sarna and her assistants is something she believes will be of benefit to establishing that “conducive environment.”

“I’m going to bring what knowledge I have from my coaching that I have done in the past as well as my playing,” she said. “I’m going to try to implement some new stuff to give us a different look.”

Sarna wants to see improvement and believes that this year’s team will be better. But as far as expectations go, she just wants them to have fun and compete.

“My main goal is build a program,” she said. “I need to make sure the kids are having a good time, that we are having fun, and that we’re working hard to become competitive. We want a family environment that starts to build in a way that girls want to be a part of the program.”

