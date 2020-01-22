Big Foot girls get revenge in 46-42 win

WALWORTH — When Whitewater traveled to Walworth on Jan. 17, Big Foot’s girls basketball team had a chance to redeem its worst defeat of the season.
The two teams first matched up in Whitewater on Nov. 22 in only the second game of the year for the Chiefs and the first game of conference play for both squads. The Whippets did not just beat Big Foot, they ran circles around them, in a 56-22 defeat that saw the Chiefs only score five points in the second half.
From the minute that game ended, Big Foot’s players and coaches had Jan. 17 on their minds.
“We were circling this date, and we knew we would be better prepared,” head coach Mike Dowden said.
Sure enough, the Chiefs improved over the ensuing two months and were able to get revenge on their home court, defeating Whitewater 46-42.
Over the first five and a half minutes, the two teams swapped the lead back and forth, and at the 12:34 mark, the Whippets took a 9-8 lead. Little did they know, they would not score again for the next eight and a half minutes.
Big Foot started firing on all cylinders, going on an 18-0 run over that nearly nine-minute stretch to take a 26-9 lead with four minutes until halftime. They extended their lead to a game-high 18 points a few minutes later, 29-11, but the lead decreased slightly by halftime to 14 points at 33-19.
The Chiefs could not keep up that blistering pace when play resumed in the second half, but nonetheless, their lead was still double digits, 42-32, with 6:23 remaining on the clock.
With their backs against the wall, the Whippets came roaring to life. Over the next four minutes, Whitewater went on an 8-1 run to cut the Big Foot lead down to one possession, 43-40, with just 2:25 left in the game.
After such a dominant performance by the Chiefs in the first half, Whitewater’s success in the second half came down to Big Foot lapses in one crucial area: rebounding. While Big Foot’s defense was good at stopping the Whippets’ initial attack in both halves, by giving them second and third chances to score, the Chiefs put themselves in a rough spot.
“Tonight, when they went on their run and started to come back, it was second-chance points,” Dowden said. “We do a pretty good job of getting a stop, we don’t do a good job of getting a second stop if we give them an offensive rebound. So we’ve got to do a better job of rebounding.”
However, with the game on the line, the Chiefs held strong, holding Whitewater to just two points while BFHS scored three as Lydia Larson hit a layup and Olivia Peterson sank a free throw to clinch the four-point win.
Big Foot’s leading scorer was Reagan Courier, who netted 11 points. However, the Chiefs had even scoring overall, with Peterson scoring nine points, and Larson and Lindsay Paulsen each notching eight points.
The Chiefs hope that the rematch victory over Whitewater is just the start of their season turnaround. In their first matchup of the year against Rock Valley Conference foes, Big Foot went just 3-6. But by beating one of the teams they lost to, it could be experience that jump starts the girls to switch the results of a few more contests, too.
Evansville
Before they hit the court against Whitewater, the Chiefs played host to Evansville on Jan. 14, and the visitors picked up a 49-34 victory.
At halftime, the two teams were knotted up at 15 apiece, but Big Foot came out strong to start the second half with a 13-6 run to go up 28-21. However, the Blue Devils caught fire from there, closing the game out with a 28-6 run for a 15-point win.
Courier was the top scorer for Big Foot in the game with 12 points, but Evansville’s Josey Rinehart led all players with 18.