Big Foot girls get revenge in 46-42 win

The Chiefs could not keep up that blistering pace when play resumed in the second half, but nonetheless, their lead was still double digits, 42-32, with 6:23 remaining on the clock.

With their backs against the wall, the Whippets came roaring to life. Over the next four minutes, Whitewater went on an 8-1 run to cut the Big Foot lead down to one possession, 43-40, with just 2:25 left in the game.

After such a dominant performance by the Chiefs in the first half, Whitewater’s success in the second half came down to Big Foot lapses in one crucial area: rebounding. While Big Foot’s defense was good at stopping the Whippets’ initial attack in both halves, by giving them second and third chances to score, the Chiefs put themselves in a rough spot.

“Tonight, when they went on their run and started to come back, it was second-chance points,” Dowden said. “We do a pretty good job of getting a stop, we don’t do a good job of getting a second stop if we give them an offensive rebound. So we’ve got to do a better job of rebounding.”

However, with the game on the line, the Chiefs held strong, holding Whitewater to just two points while BFHS scored three as Lydia Larson hit a layup and Olivia Peterson sank a free throw to clinch the four-point win.