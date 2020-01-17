Big Foot girls hold off Whitewater 46-42

WALWORTH — Big Foot's girls basketball team avenged a loss from earlier in the season on Friday night as the Chiefs beat Whitewater 46-42.
When the two teams met up on Nov. 22 in Whitewater, the Whippets easily handled the Chiefs 56-22 in Big Foot's second game of the season.
Things went better for BFHS in the first half of Friday's game, holding Whitewater scoreless for a nine minute stretch and building up a lead that got as high as 18 points before settling for a 14-point advantage at halftime 33-19.
Whitewater came on strong in the second half, cutting the Big Foot lead to three points, 43-40, with 2:25 remaining in the game. The Chiefs were able to hold them off from there, though, to close out the four-point win.
Big Foot's leading scorer in the game was Reagan Courier, who scored 11 points.