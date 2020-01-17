You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Big Foot girls hold off Whitewater 46-42
top story

Big Foot girls hold off Whitewater 46-42

{{featured_button_text}}
Peterson

Big Foot's Olivia Peterson shoots over the outstretched arm of a Whitewater defender in Friday night's 46-42 Chiefs win.

 Andrew Tucker

WALWORTH — Big Foot's girls basketball team avenged a loss from earlier in the season on Friday night as the Chiefs beat Whitewater 46-42. 

When the two teams met up on Nov. 22 in Whitewater, the Whippets easily handled the Chiefs 56-22 in Big Foot's second game of the season. 

Things went better for BFHS in the first half of Friday's game, holding Whitewater scoreless for a nine minute stretch and building up a lead that got as high as 18 points before settling for a 14-point advantage at halftime 33-19. 

Whitewater came on strong in the second half, cutting the Big Foot lead to three points, 43-40, with 2:25 remaining in the game. The Chiefs were able to hold them off from there, though, to close out the four-point win. 

Big Foot's leading scorer in the game was Reagan Courier, who scored 11 points.

+6 Big Foot beats Bay in comeback thriller

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics