Big Foot girls hoops loses big to Brodhead 72-26

It has been a trying year for the Big Foot girls basketball team.
That was evident on Jan. 29 when the Chiefs hosted Brodhead and were soundly defeated 72-26.
The Chiefs played well in spurts, but there just weren’t enough spurts.
“I think a big thing too is it’s not consistent night-to-night,” said head coach Mike Dowden. “Hopefully at this point you feel like ‘this is the rotation, these people are going to give you this,’ and we’re not there yet.”
Brodhead jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead, but a jump shot by senior guard Sariah Tracy cut the deficit to 6-2 at the 15:23 mark.
The Chiefs didn’t get any closer, going ice cold from the field for the next seven minutes. Brodhead got the the lead to 21-2 before a three-pointer by junior guard Lydia Larson at 8:19 brought BFHS’s total to five. A minute later, a shot by junior forward Sarah Frederick made it 21-7.
Big Foot fell into another scoring rut, being outscored 19-2 over an eight-minute span. They closed the half strong with six points in the final 1:05 to head into the break down 42-15.
Dowden said he felt his team’s biggest issue in the first half was that if it didn’t score, it failed to mentally engage on defense.
“This is weird to say, but when we scored and we could get back defensively and get set we were okay, we maybe actually were winning,” Dowden said. “But when we don’t score, we give up such quick baskets that we can’t even recover.”
Brodhead’s lead grew in the second half as the Chiefs struggled to score. The deficit hit 40 points at 65-25 with 7:43 remaining to trigger a running clock for the rest of the game.
Brodhead sophomore forward Abbie Dix scored 24 points to lead both teams. Sariah Tracy led Big Foot with 10 points.
The Chiefs had four games remaining at the loss, and Dowden said he thinks that whether or not they win or lose those games is entirely in his players’ hands and minds.
“If the decision is that we’re done, that’s what it’s going to look like on the floor,” Dowden said. “If we decide we’re going to go out and compete, anything can happen.”
Other action
The Chiefs also lost a 69-26 home matchup with Whitewater on Feb. 2.
In the first half, Big Foot was outscored 37-19 for an 18-point halftime deficit. The Chiefs only managed seven points in the second half while the Whippets scored 32.
Tracy scored 10 points to lead Big Foot, but Whitewater’s Kacie Corollo was the overall top scorer with 33 points.