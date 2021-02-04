Big Foot girls hoops loses big to Brodhead 72-26

“This is weird to say, but when we scored and we could get back defensively and get set we were okay, we maybe actually were winning,” Dowden said. “But when we don’t score, we give up such quick baskets that we can’t even recover.”

Brodhead’s lead grew in the second half as the Chiefs struggled to score. The deficit hit 40 points at 65-25 with 7:43 remaining to trigger a running clock for the rest of the game.

Brodhead sophomore forward Abbie Dix scored 24 points to lead both teams. Sariah Tracy led Big Foot with 10 points.

The Chiefs had four games remaining at the loss, and Dowden said he thinks that whether or not they win or lose those games is entirely in his players’ hands and minds.

“If the decision is that we’re done, that’s what it’s going to look like on the floor,” Dowden said. “If we decide we’re going to go out and compete, anything can happen.”

Other action

The Chiefs also lost a 69-26 home matchup with Whitewater on Feb. 2.

In the first half, Big Foot was outscored 37-19 for an 18-point halftime deficit. The Chiefs only managed seven points in the second half while the Whippets scored 32.