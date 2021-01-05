Big Foot girls hoops loses second game against Jefferson

Big Foot’s girls basketball team hosted the toughest team in the Rock Valley Conference on Jan. 4 when Jefferson traveled to Walworth.
The two teams met up earlier in the year in Jefferson, with the Eagles winning by a 58-23 score.
In the second meeting between the squads, the score was eerily similar, as the Eagles beat Big Foot 59-22.
The Chiefs hung tough early on, playing some tough defense and limiting Jefferson to just eight points in the first seven and a half minutes. However, Big Foot’s offense could not capitalize on the opportunity, and the home team trailed 8-5.
Over the next six and a half minutes, Jefferson went on a 26-0 run which put them ahead 34-7 with 5:01 until halftime and put the Chiefs in an essentially unwinnable position.
A major factor in the strong Eagles stretch was Big Foot fouling too frequently. Not only did eight of the 26 points come from the free-throw line, but offensive fouls led to turnovers and also shifted the team’s intended rotation.
Chiefs’ head coach Mike Dowden attributed the foul trouble during the stretch with a lack of effort.
“When people hear that, they think lack of effort means not hustling. It’s not that as much as not doing the job to get yourself in position before someone catches a ball so you don’t foul them,” Dowden said.
In the remainder of the half, Jefferson outscored the Chiefs 11-6 to take a 45-13 lead into the locker room.
While scoring 13 points is a poor offensive output, Big Foot’s situation was even more dire than that appears with only two field goals made in the half. Senior guard Sariah Tracy and junior guard Ashley Ritchie each made a jump shot, with the other nine points of the half coming off free throws.
When play resumed in the second half, the Eagles went on a quick 6-0 run in the first two minutes to go ahead 51-13. That prompted Dowden to switch all of his starters out with five players from the bench for a change of pace.
The coach says that the all-out swap was less about being disappointed in the team’s play and more about needing to have longer conversations with his players than a timeout would allow.
“There were a couple where I liked where they were going and just wanted to have a little conversation, and there were a couple I thought could play a little differently and I wanted to have a conversation with them as well,” Dowden said.
When the starters returned to the game at the 12-minute mark, the score was 54-15 and shortly after, the score hit 56-15 for the largest Jefferson lead of the game. From that point on, the Eagles took their foot off the gas and Big Foot outscored them 7-3 to close out the 37-point loss.
Once again, Big Foot only had two field goals in the second half. This time, they were a three-pointer by junior guard Lydia Larson and a two-pointer by junior forward Sarah Frederick.
Larson was the team’s leading scorer with nine points, though it was Jefferson junior forward Aidyn Messman’s 17 points that led all scorers.
Dowden said after the game he told his team to use Jefferson’s physical style of play as a template to follow throughout the remainder of the season.
“When we got bumped, bad things happened. When they got bumped, they played on. That’s the physicality they play with, and a level we’ve got to match,” Dowden said.
For a roster loaded with juniors and sophomores, lessons like that sometimes need to be learned the hard way in order to grow.
“We keep telling them that every game has got to be a learned lesson, we’ve got to learn something and try to improve,” Dowden said.
Evansville
Before the matchup with Jefferson, the Chiefs girls hosted Evansville on Dec. 29. With school cancelled due to holiday break, the two teams tipped off at noon and the Blue Devils got the better of Big Foot in the atypical afternoon game, winning in a 37-31 comeback.
Big Foot had an edge in the first half, outscoring the opposition 22-15. Evansville came out of halftime with fire and gained the lead early and the two teams went back-and-forth down the stretch until Evansville was able to jump ahead at the end.
One of the future stars of the Rock Valley Conference shone bright as Evansville’s freshman forward Ava Brandenburg led all scorers with 19 points in the game. Larson was the Chiefs’ highest scorer with 10.