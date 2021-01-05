Big Foot girls hoops loses second game against Jefferson

In the remainder of the half, Jefferson outscored the Chiefs 11-6 to take a 45-13 lead into the locker room.

While scoring 13 points is a poor offensive output, Big Foot’s situation was even more dire than that appears with only two field goals made in the half. Senior guard Sariah Tracy and junior guard Ashley Ritchie each made a jump shot, with the other nine points of the half coming off free throws.

When play resumed in the second half, the Eagles went on a quick 6-0 run in the first two minutes to go ahead 51-13. That prompted Dowden to switch all of his starters out with five players from the bench for a change of pace.

The coach says that the all-out swap was less about being disappointed in the team’s play and more about needing to have longer conversations with his players than a timeout would allow.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There were a couple where I liked where they were going and just wanted to have a little conversation, and there were a couple I thought could play a little differently and I wanted to have a conversation with them as well,” Dowden said.