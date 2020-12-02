Big Foot girls hoops team replaces starting lineup

“I think the good news is we have that understanding of what we need to do and how we have to go about doing it to be successful and now it’s just a matter of trying to do it on a nightly basis,” Dowden said.

Big Foot’s squad will skew younger, with only three seniors compared to nine juniors and a couple sophomores that could break into the lineup eventually.

There might be some growing pains in the early part of the season as everyone gets used to their roles, but by the end of the year and the seasons beyond, the Chiefs will have a solid foundation.

Dowden said he is not worrying himself with aiming for conference titles or state championships. Instead, he hopes that his team can overcome the obstacles of playing through a season during the Coronavirus pandemic while also improving throughout the year.

“My biggest goal for us right now is to try to find some sort of rhythm and routine throughout the season, where we can find a way to develop and grow individually and as a team,” Dowden said.

