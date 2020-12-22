Big Foot girls lose 58-23 against undefeated Jefferson

Things went from bad to worse for the Chiefs in the second half.

Big Foot quickly scored some points and trailed 27-17. The Chiefs went cold again and did not score for the next 13 minutes and 34 seconds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dowden said he felt his team's struggles came from inexperience with improvising in game situations.

“Early in the game you get what you’re looking for, then all of a sudden the nature of the game is you have to make adjustments and we struggle when those things have to be done on the fly,” Dowden said.

Jefferson led by 36 points, 53-17, before a three-pointer by sophomore Stella Harvey with 2:40 left broke the Chiefs’ cold snap.

Big Foot scored 10 points in the second half.

Larson led the team with nine points. Jefferson senior Ainsley Howard led all scorers with 19 points, including five three-pointers.

While it has been a tough start to the season so far for Big Foot, Dowden said that he has seen things clicking for the girls over the course of the last few days.