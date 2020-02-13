Big Foot girls lose to larger school

WILMOT — As the Big Foot girls basketball team’s season comes down the home stretch, most of its games are against conference foes.
To provide a challenge before the postseason, the Chiefs faced Wilmot on Feb. 8 in a road game that pitted Big Foot against a school that is double its size.
The larger school was able to come out on top, as the Panthers beat the Chiefs 65-46.
It was a rough start for Big Foot, as Wilmot quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead. The Chiefs shored things up from there, and the deficit hovered around 14 points for the rest of the half, with the Panthers holding a 34-19 lead heading into the break.
One issue for Big Foot was that a pair of starters were forced to the bench for much of the first half due to foul trouble, with Reagan Courier and Lydia Larson both picking up three fouls in the first period.
The team’s issues went beyond just missing a couple of star players, though. Head coach Mike Dowden said that he thought the Panthers played a more physical first half than the Chiefs did.
Things did not go well for Big Foot at the start of the second, as Courier was headed back to the bench with her fourth foul just one minute into the half. She did not return until the 10:09 mark, and by that time, Wilmot’s lead was 21 points at 50-29.
When she came back onto the court, Courier scored 12 points over the next six and a half minutes to lead a 17-5 run that cut the deficit down to single digits, 55-46, with 3:46 left in the game.
With a handful of calls not going her way earlier in the game, Courier had a chip on her shoulder by the time she got back onto the floor. Even though she was one foul away from being ejected, she felt that the adversity gave her an edge to try to lead the comeback.
“I had to pretend like I had zero, and just go out and be smart and not think about the refs, so it helped with that,” Courier said.
While the Chiefs were not able to complete the comeback effort, and the deficit jumped back up to 19 by the end of the game, the fact that the team fought back was a sign of their growth this year.
In the team’s first four games of the year, the team lost by 24 or more points three times, including a 34-point loss against Whitewater that is the team’s worst defeat of the season. Those contests saw the Chiefs going down early, then spiraling further, but the Wilmot contest instead saw the team pull itself together by buckling down when the going got tough.
“Earlier in the year, I think we just fold, and it goes from 20 to 40 or 35 and the game’s out of hand. The thing that I told them I’m happy about, is there was a quiet sense of urgency,” Dowden said.
Courier was the leading scorer in the game with 16 points, which was enough to put her at the top of the Big Foot leaderboards as the top scorer in school history. Lindsay Paulsen was second on the team in scoring with eight points.
Earlier in the week, Chiefs fans had more to cheer about, as Big Foot defeated Rock Valley Conference foe Edgerton 46-40 on Feb. 6.
The Chiefs built up a narrow lead by halftime, up 22-19, then continued to expand it in the second half with a 24-21 effort that gave them a six-point victory.
Courier once again led the way, scoring a season-high 22 points in the victory. Abby Vandebogert also hit double digits with 10 points.