Big Foot girls lose to larger school

When she came back onto the court, Courier scored 12 points over the next six and a half minutes to lead a 17-5 run that cut the deficit down to single digits, 55-46, with 3:46 left in the game.

With a handful of calls not going her way earlier in the game, Courier had a chip on her shoulder by the time she got back onto the floor. Even though she was one foul away from being ejected, she felt that the adversity gave her an edge to try to lead the comeback.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

“I had to pretend like I had zero, and just go out and be smart and not think about the refs, so it helped with that,” Courier said.

While the Chiefs were not able to complete the comeback effort, and the deficit jumped back up to 19 by the end of the game, the fact that the team fought back was a sign of their growth this year.

In the team’s first four games of the year, the team lost by 24 or more points three times, including a 34-point loss against Whitewater that is the team’s worst defeat of the season. Those contests saw the Chiefs going down early, then spiraling further, but the Wilmot contest instead saw the team pull itself together by buckling down when the going got tough.