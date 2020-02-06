Big Foot girls squander double-digit lead

WALWORTH — Two weeks ago, when the Big Foot girls basketball team played Evansville, the Chiefs had a small lead early in the second half before the Blue Devils charged back to win 49-34. In their next game, the Chiefs had a lead as high as 18 points that dwindled down to just three before Big Foot closed out a 46-42 victory.
So, when the Chiefs had a 15-point lead late in the first half against McFarland on Jan. 28, the team’s recent track record suggested the game was far from over. Sure enough, the Spartans mounted a comeback throughout the second half, then took the lead for good with just under four minutes left in the contest en route to a 48-44 win over Big Foot.
Early on, both teams seemed pretty even, with the Chiefs holding a 7-5 lead after five and a half minutes of play. However, the home team went on a run from there, outscoring McFarland 17-4 over the next seven minutes to go ahead 24-9 with five minutes left until halftime.
The Spartans were able to chip away at that deficit before the break, and at halftime, Big Foot led 26-15.
It was a strong first half for the Chiefs, and the reason for the team’s success sounds simple at first: They made more shots than they missed. However, it is more than just the points that come from successful baskets for Big Foot, because a made shot allows the team to calmly set up its defensive pressure rather than quickly backpedaling down the court.
So, when the Chiefs started missing shots early in the second half, that had a ripple effect. Not only did the girls lose confidence offensively, they also started losing their edge on defense as well.
“I told them, it’s just a matter of being confident in the second half. I think we get to that point, then we worry about who’s going to get that shot, are we going to get the next look,” head coach Mike Dowden said. “If you make one shot, two shots, you’re relaxed, everybody is relaxed, and it changes the way the game goes.”
Things went fairly smoothly for the first few minutes of the second half, and after five minutes of play, Big Foot’s lead was still in double digits, 35-25. Over the next five minutes, Big Foot’s combination of turnovers and missed shots gave the Spartans an opening, and they seized it, going on an 11-0 run to take a 36-35 lead with 8:18 left on the clock.
A minute and a half later, Big Foot regained the lead 37-36 off a layup by Reagan Courier. That score held for about a minute and a half, but at the 3:58 mark, Katie Hildebrandt hit a three-pointer to put McFarland ahead 39-37, and the Chiefs never had a lead again.
The Spartans’ lead grew as high as eight points, 47-39, but a couple of Big Foot shots brought it to a closer margin by the end of the game, 48-44.
When Big Foot was at its best against McFarland, the Chiefs forced the Spartans into a bad shot, corralled the rebound, scored in transition, then got back on defense to start the cycle over. However, they could not recover when the chain got broken, and Dowden considers himself the one to blame for that, more than the players.
“I told them in the locker room, I have to figure out a way to help them get back into that cycle when we get out of rhythm,” Dowden said. “What can we do to get back? That’s on me.”
While losing a sizable lead is disappointing for the fans, coaches and players, the result of the game was not all doom and gloom. When the Spartans and Chiefs first faced off in McFarland on Dec. 5, the home team beat the visitors 70-46.
By comparison, the Chiefs narrowed their margin of defeat by 20 points, though the moral victory might be a tough sell to a group of competitive girls who would have preferred a win.
McFarland’s Hildebrandt was the top scorer for either team, with 17 points, but Courier’s 16 led the way for Big Foot. Lindsay Paulsen also cracked double digits for the Chiefs, scoring 10.
Other action
The Chiefs were back in action three days later when they traveled to Brodhead on Jan. 31, though the home team was able to get the better of the visitors 42-28.
It was an unusually low-scoring first half for both squads, as the Cardinals took an 11-9 edge into halftime. The offenses came alive in the second, though Brodhead’s more so than Big Foot’s by a 31-19 margin.
Olivia Peterson was the top scorer for the Chiefs with eight points, and Paulsen was second with seven points.
One day later, the Chiefs had another road contest, as they traveled to face Elkhorn on Feb. 1, and the Elks handed Big Foot its third loss of the week 47-32.
It was a consistent scoring night for both teams, as Big Foot scored 16 points in both halves, while the Elks scored 24 in the first and 23 in the second to seal the 15-point win.
Viola Larson was Big Foot’s leading scorer with eight points, and Abby Vandebogert was second on the team with six points.