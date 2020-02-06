Big Foot girls squander double-digit lead

So, when the Chiefs started missing shots early in the second half, that had a ripple effect. Not only did the girls lose confidence offensively, they also started losing their edge on defense as well.

“I told them, it’s just a matter of being confident in the second half. I think we get to that point, then we worry about who’s going to get that shot, are we going to get the next look,” head coach Mike Dowden said. “If you make one shot, two shots, you’re relaxed, everybody is relaxed, and it changes the way the game goes.”

Things went fairly smoothly for the first few minutes of the second half, and after five minutes of play, Big Foot’s lead was still in double digits, 35-25. Over the next five minutes, Big Foot’s combination of turnovers and missed shots gave the Spartans an opening, and they seized it, going on an 11-0 run to take a 36-35 lead with 8:18 left on the clock.

A minute and a half later, Big Foot regained the lead 37-36 off a layup by Reagan Courier. That score held for about a minute and a half, but at the 3:58 mark, Katie Hildebrandt hit a three-pointer to put McFarland ahead 39-37, and the Chiefs never had a lead again.

The Spartans’ lead grew as high as eight points, 47-39, but a couple of Big Foot shots brought it to a closer margin by the end of the game, 48-44.