Big Foot girls win cross-lake clash 46-35 over Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY — Even though only five miles separate Big Foot and Williams Bay high schools, the girls basketball teams had not played each other since Jan. 14, 2013.
They finally played again on Dec. 10.
And for the second time, the Chiefs got the upper hand.
Big Foot won the 2013 contest 60-43, and also prevailed in the 2020 game 46-35, claiming its first victory of the season.
Neither team gained significant ground on the other in the first eight minutes, with the Chiefs holding a narrow 10-9 lead.
Then the Big Foot offense exploded.
Over the next three minutes, the Chiefs went on an 11-0 run to go up 21-9 with 7:19 left in the first half. Three minutes after that, the lead was up to 16 at 27-11. That's where the margin stayed until halftime, when Big Foot led 34-18.
Leading at the break was a new experience for Big Foot - the Chiefs trailed 42-12 at halftime in their first game of the season against Brodhead.
“Tonight at halftime I said it’s a different story when you’re now the team that has the lead," said Big Foot coach Mike Dowden. "Really good teams don’t have that letdown, they come out hard in the second half. Clearly we didn’t come out as hard as we wanted to.”
Both teams started the second half slowly. After 11 minutes Big Foot had scored seven points while the Bulldogs only had six, and the score was 41-24.
Things got better for Williams Bay from there, as it outscored the Chiefs 11-5 over the final seven minutes, although it was not enough to pull off a comeback.
The Bulldogs’ offense played about the same in both halves, scoring 18 points in the first and 17 in the second. The team’s defense improved in the second half, allowing only 13 points after giving up 34.
Head coach Ryan Fritz said making sure the girls knew how important it was to play tough defense was a key talking point during halftime, which the players took to heart.
“We took a lot more pride on the defensive end,” Fritz said. “I think we really dug our heels in and knew that if we were going to try to make it up, we had to start at that end.”
Big Foot senior Tess Gillingham led all scorers with 12 points, with junior Lydia Larson adding 10. The Chiefs spread the ball well with eight players getting into the scorebook.
Three Bay players accounted for 31 of the team’s 35 points: Senior Braiya Nolan led the way with 11, while sophomores Margaret Higgins and Morgan Bronson each scored 10.
While Big Foot struggled in spots, Dowden said the team has room to grow, and had more fun than in the season-opening loss.
“We have just as much to work on as after Tuesday," Dowden said. "But it’s always more enjoyable to get a win than not.”
