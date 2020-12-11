Big Foot girls win cross-lake clash 46-35 over Williams Bay

Both teams started the second half slowly. After 11 minutes Big Foot had scored seven points while the Bulldogs only had six, and the score was 41-24.

Things got better for Williams Bay from there, as it outscored the Chiefs 11-5 over the final seven minutes, although it was not enough to pull off a comeback.

The Bulldogs’ offense played about the same in both halves, scoring 18 points in the first and 17 in the second. The team’s defense improved in the second half, allowing only 13 points after giving up 34.

Head coach Ryan Fritz said making sure the girls knew how important it was to play tough defense was a key talking point during halftime, which the players took to heart.

“We took a lot more pride on the defensive end,” Fritz said. “I think we really dug our heels in and knew that if we were going to try to make it up, we had to start at that end.”

Big Foot senior Tess Gillingham led all scorers with 12 points, with junior Lydia Larson adding 10. The Chiefs spread the ball well with eight players getting into the scorebook.

Three Bay players accounted for 31 of the team’s 35 points: Senior Braiya Nolan led the way with 11, while sophomores Margaret Higgins and Morgan Bronson each scored 10.