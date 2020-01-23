Bulldog girls cruise to victory against Madison Country Day

WILLIAMS BAY — The Williams Bay girls basketball team had a home contest Thursday night against Madison Country Day, and the home crowd was treated to a double-digit victory 47-34.

WBHS stifled the Prairie Hawks defensively in the first half, only allowing nine points, building up a 23-9 lead by the break.

While Madison Country Day was able to score more in the second half, the Bulldogs' sizable lead barely dwindled as the Bay picked up the 13-point win.

The Thursday night contest was the first game in nine days for the Dogs, but they showed no signs of rust as they increased their winning streak to three games.

It was a freshman that led the pack for Williams Bay as Margaret Higgins scored 18 points.

