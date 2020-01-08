Bulldog girls flummoxed by Albany defense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After scoring eight points in the first eight minutes of the half, the Bulldogs only scored four in the remaining 10, and at halftime, Albany’s lead was 24-12.

The second half got off to a rocky start for Williams Bay. It took them five minutes to score their first bucket of the half, then another five minutes passed before the second. Meanwhile, Albany was scoring quickly, and with 8:11 remaining, the score was 46-16.

Williams Bay’s biggest issue in that rough stretch was that the girls were not as aggressive in putting up shots as they usually are.

“Those first 10, we passed up a few open looks that we normally take,” Fritz said. “You can’t pocket open looks, especially against a good team. You’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity you get.”

By that point, the score was out of reach for WBHS. However, they did outscore Albany 12-10 down the stretch to bring the final score to 56-28, giving them a nice finish to serve as a bookend along with their solid start to the contest.

It was a tie atop the scoresheet for the Bulldogs, as Braiya Nolan and Hannah Rabenhorst both scored seven for the team lead. Annika Pfeil was close behind with six, as the trio combined for 20 of the team’s 28 points.

