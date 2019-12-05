Bulldog girls top Faith 61-35

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay hosted Faith Christian on Dec. 2 for the yearly Battle of the Bay rivalry, and before the girls game got started, the closeness between the two teams was evident.
“A lot of the girls know each other, and they were like ‘I know that girl, I know that girl,’” Bay coach Ryan Fritz said.
The opposing coaching staffs made sure their girls were ready to face off against the familiar foes.
“I said I like playing against my friends, but I really like beating my friends more,” Fritz said.
When the game finally tipped off, there was more on the line than just the annual crosstown rivalry matchup, though, as both teams were seeking their first win of the year.
It was the Bulldogs who came out on top on their home court, beating the Eagles 61-35 with a combination of size and shooting that gave them the edge for the first time this season.
“It was nice to come out and play a little cleaner. The girls are starting to play the way we want to play, and they’re starting to see some of the things we’re trying to get them to see,” Fritz said.
Faith Christian was able to build up a slight lead early, outscoring the Bulldogs 6-3 in the first four minutes of the game. However, in the next four minutes, Williams Bay went on an 11-0 run to grab a lead they would not relinquish.
In the remaining 10 minutes of the first half, the Bay built up its lead slowly but surely, and at halftime the lead was 33-16.
As the second half progressed, that trend continued, and by the game’s end the Bulldogs had a 26-point victory.
It was a whole-team effort for the Bay, as all 11 girls who suited up scored at least one bucket. Braiya Nolan led the team with 13 points, and Vinny Robbins was next up with 10.
For the Eagles, it was Michelle Kallestad who led the way, scoring 12 points.
Other Action
Before winning their first game of the year against Faith Christian, the Bulldogs played their home opener Nov. 26 against Dodgeland. The visitors topped the Bay 41-34.
It was a tight contest at halftime, with Dodgeland only leading 17-15. The Trojans were able to pull away in the second half, though, outscoring Williams Bay 24-19 in the second half to clinch the seven-point victory.
Forward Annika Olson was the leading scorer for the Bulldogs, notching 11 points. Nolan was not far behind, scoring 10.
Faith Christian also had a game Nov. 26, playing their season opener against Catholic Central in Burlington. The Hilltoppers came away with a resounding victory 54-12.