Bulldog girls top Faith 61-35

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay hosted Faith Christian on Dec. 2 for the yearly Battle of the Bay rivalry, and before the girls game got started, the closeness between the two teams was evident.

“A lot of the girls know each other, and they were like ‘I know that girl, I know that girl,’” Bay coach Ryan Fritz said.

The opposing coaching staffs made sure their girls were ready to face off against the familiar foes.

“I said I like playing against my friends, but I really like beating my friends more,” Fritz said.

When the game finally tipped off, there was more on the line than just the annual crosstown rivalry matchup, though, as both teams were seeking their first win of the year.

It was the Bulldogs who came out on top on their home court, beating the Eagles 61-35 with a combination of size and shooting that gave them the edge for the first time this season.

“It was nice to come out and play a little cleaner. The girls are starting to play the way we want to play, and they’re starting to see some of the things we’re trying to get them to see,” Fritz said.