Bulldogs girls ballers lose after comeback stalls

Even though they trailed by double digits, Fritz did not feel the team needed to make any drastic adjustments.

“It wasn’t like we got outplayed, we weren’t getting pushed around," Fritz said. "I told them baskets will fall, missed shots are part of basketball. Keep doing the things we’re doing and the baskets will fall."

Sure enough, Fritz was right.

Williams Bay’s offense sprung to life when play resumed, going on an 18-5 run in the first 7:47 to take a 35-33 lead at the 11:13 mark on a jump shot by freshman guard Macey McClenathan.

For the Bulldogs the big difference was how they handled Fort Atkinson’s full-court press defense. Instead of forcing short passes that led to turnovers, the Bay ran the floor with deep lobs that often ended in wide-open shots.

“There have been some teams that have tried to press us and we’ve been fairly successful as long as we keep our heads about us," Fritz said. "Finding girls up the floor is something we do focus on."

The game stayed tight for the next few minutes as the lead flipped back-and-forth. With just five minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs led 40-38.