Bulldogs girls ballers lose after comeback stalls

WILLIAMS BAY — A second-half scoring surge allowed the Williams Bay girls basketball team to erase a double-digit deficit against Fort Atkinson on Jan. 14.
But it wasn't enough to clinch a win, as the Blackhawks picked up a 49-44 victory over the Bulldogs.
After winning their first game of the season last week, head coach Ryan Fritz thinks that the near comeback was another step in the right direction for his team.
“To take that team down to the last minute or two is a great accomplishment to these girls," Fritz said. "We almost did enough to win, just not quite enough."
The Dogs took an early 2-0 lead off a layup by senior guard Braiya Nolan, but Fort Atkinson went on a 13-0 run to go ahead 13-2 just two and a half minutes into the game.
It was a fairly even affair for the next 11 minutes with Fort Atkinson expanding its lead slightly, for a 28-13 score with 4:08 until halftime.
WBHS buckled down and held the Blackhawks scoreless until the break, picking up a pair of buckets by sophomore forward Margaret Higgins to cut the deficit to 28-17 at halftime.
Higgins and Nolan carried the load offensively in the first half as Nolan scored eight and Higgins notched seven for all but two of the Dogs’ points.
Even though they trailed by double digits, Fritz did not feel the team needed to make any drastic adjustments.
“It wasn’t like we got outplayed, we weren’t getting pushed around," Fritz said. "I told them baskets will fall, missed shots are part of basketball. Keep doing the things we’re doing and the baskets will fall."
Sure enough, Fritz was right.
Williams Bay’s offense sprung to life when play resumed, going on an 18-5 run in the first 7:47 to take a 35-33 lead at the 11:13 mark on a jump shot by freshman guard Macey McClenathan.
For the Bulldogs the big difference was how they handled Fort Atkinson’s full-court press defense. Instead of forcing short passes that led to turnovers, the Bay ran the floor with deep lobs that often ended in wide-open shots.
“There have been some teams that have tried to press us and we’ve been fairly successful as long as we keep our heads about us," Fritz said. "Finding girls up the floor is something we do focus on."
The game stayed tight for the next few minutes as the lead flipped back-and-forth. With just five minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs led 40-38.
Shortly after that the Blackhawks jumped back ahead, first 41-40, then 43-40 with 4:32 remaining.
Fort Atkinson spent the rest of the game playing keep-away and making free throws, which burned enough clock to seal the win.
Higgins was the leading scorer for the Bay with 19 points, while Nolan added 10.
Other action
Williams Bay's other game last week did not go as well, with the girls losing a 52-19 road game against Dodgeland.