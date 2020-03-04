Chiefs girls ballers win first-round matchup

While the whole Chiefs squad is not seniors, the team’s younger players took the message to heart as well.

“All the underclassmen know this is our last one. They have more, but they want to play for us,” senior guard Reagan Courier said.

Early on in the Feb. 25 contest with East Troy, the two teams stayed close. East Troy had a slight upper hand with a 14-8 lead with 13:35 on the clock. However, that Trojan lead did not last much longer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Over the next seven and a half minutes, the Chiefs ran away with the game, outscoring East Troy 17-2 to take a 25-17 lead with six minutes left until halftime.

By the break, Big Foot had extended the lead to double digits, with a 34-24 score at halftime.

The second half played out similarly, with the Trojans starting well, before the Chiefs shut them down for an extended stretch.

East Troy hit a two-point shot and a three-pointer in the first three minutes of the half, cutting the deficit to just five points, 34-29. They would not score again for the next eight minutes, as Big Foot went on a 16-0 run to extend its lead to 50-29 before the Trojans finally got back on the board with a basket with 7:45 left in the game.