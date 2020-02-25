Chiefs girls basketball cruises in first playoff matchup

WALWORTH — Big Foot's girls basketball team cruised past East Troy in the first round of the playoffs tonight, beating the Trojans 60-34.

The Chiefs' lead was only 10 at halftime, 34-24, but a 26-0 run early in the second half blew the game wide open and allowed Big Foot to coast to victory.

Reagan Courier was the top scorer for the Chiefs with 23 points, followed by a 13-point night from Lydia Larson.

With the win, Big Foot advances to face Whitewater in a road game on Friday night in the second round.

