Chiefs girls basketball team loses by 32 points

WALWORTH — Big Foot’s girls basketball team has shown flashes of their highest potential this year, sometimes for a whole game and sometimes for just a spurt in a single game.
But they have also had their share of struggles.
That was true of the team’s Feb. 14 home game against Clinton, where the Chiefs started strong but could not hold on, as the Cougars won by 32 points in a 68-36 game.
According to Big Foot head coach Mike Dowden, the team’s biggest issue all year has been inconsistency in gelling as a team. When the Chiefs play well, like at the start of the Clinton game, it is because the team plays in unison. But after that breaks down, the team often struggles.
While Big Foot has talented individuals on the court, the team as a whole has not been the sum of its parts, even as the season nears its end.
“It’s disappointing that 20 games into the season we are not collectively coming together,” Dowden said.
Before the game began, Big Foot held a brief ceremony to honor Reagan Courier for breaking the school scoring record during a road game the prior week. And at the start of the game, the team seemed energized by their teammate’s accolade.
Over the first four minutes, Big Foot jumped out to an 8-1 lead, thanks to lockdown defense and a couple of timely shots.
However, Clinton started climbing back, and by the 10-minute mark, the score was tied 13-13. One minute later, the Cougars took a 16-13 and never trailed again.
By halftime, Clinton had built its lead up to 33-20, in part because the Chiefs were in foul trouble for much of the first half. Not only did that give easy points to the Cougars in the form of free throws, it also disrupted Big Foot’s rhythm, as starters went to the bench before the usual rotations would have occurred, forcing reserves into unfamiliar situations.
“I thought they battled, played well, did what they were supposed to, but they’re out of their roles, because not everyone’s on the floor when we need them to be,” Dowden said.
The Chiefs’ troubles continued in the second half, and Clinton’s lead kept growing throughout the period, hitting a 32-point deficit by the end of the game.
Big Foot’s only player to hit double digits in the game was Lydia Larson, who scored 13 points. Courier was second on the team with nine points.
Other action
Before the Chiefs took on Clinton, they had a Feb. 11 road matchup against Jefferson, which the Eagles won 56-46.
Big Foot had one of their strong spurts in the first half, leading 27-23 at the break. However, Jefferson took control in the second half to outscore the Chiefs 33-19 and claim the 10-point victory.
Larson led Big Foot against Jefferson as well, scoring 19 points, followed by a 12-point night from Courier.
The Chiefs also had a Feb. 17 home contest against Beloit Turner, which was closer than the prior two games, though Big Foot still lost 52-46.
It was a low-scoring but evenly-matched first half, with an 18-18 tie at the break. Turner started off the second half with a 6-0 run, and the lead was never less than four points from there on out, as the Trojans controlled the tempo.
Beloit’s Olivia Tinder was the highest scorer in the game with 25 points, but Courier led the Chiefs with 17, including a 12-for-14 performance from the free-throw line.