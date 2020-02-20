Chiefs girls basketball team loses by 32 points

However, Clinton started climbing back, and by the 10-minute mark, the score was tied 13-13. One minute later, the Cougars took a 16-13 and never trailed again.

By halftime, Clinton had built its lead up to 33-20, in part because the Chiefs were in foul trouble for much of the first half. Not only did that give easy points to the Cougars in the form of free throws, it also disrupted Big Foot’s rhythm, as starters went to the bench before the usual rotations would have occurred, forcing reserves into unfamiliar situations.

“I thought they battled, played well, did what they were supposed to, but they’re out of their roles, because not everyone’s on the floor when we need them to be,” Dowden said.

The Chiefs’ troubles continued in the second half, and Clinton’s lead kept growing throughout the period, hitting a 32-point deficit by the end of the game.

Big Foot’s only player to hit double digits in the game was Lydia Larson, who scored 13 points. Courier was second on the team with nine points.

Other action

Before the Chiefs took on Clinton, they had a Feb. 11 road matchup against Jefferson, which the Eagles won 56-46.