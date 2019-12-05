Chiefs girls bring back loaded roster

Last year saw a transition in the Big Foot girls basketball program, as head coach Mike Dowden took the reins. As such, the players and coaches had to adapt to one another, which took away time they could have spent improving on the court.

This year, they will be able to avoid those early season bumps in the road.

“At this point last year, we were learning how we were going to run practice, do drills, what we were going to do before games — all that stuff that had nothing to do with being competitive on the floor — and then trying to be competitive on the floor at the same time,” Dowden said. “As far as that goes, just in that alone, we’re light years ahead of where we were at last year.”

Not only do the Chiefs return their coach, they also return four of their five starters from a season ago, as well as a few key bench players. With such a large chunk of the roster back, the girls think their familiarity with one another on the court this season will be a major asset.

“We’re all really close,” player Reagan Courier said. “This group of girls, we’ve all been playing since like sixth grade together, maybe younger. I feel like everyone’s really close and the chemistry is really good.”