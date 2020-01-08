Chiefs girls cruise to victory

“We’ve really been working on that as a team. I thought our ball movement out of everyone was outstanding. The ball moved, we dribbled when we should dribble, passed when we should pass,” head coach Mike Dowden said.

It certainly helped that many of those passes ended up in the hands of Courier, who was red hot in that first half with 15 points. In turn, the Cardinals defense shifted their attention to Courier, which then left the other Chiefs open for shots.

Guard Viola Larson was on both ends of those passing plays, driving into the lane before dishing to a teammate, and taking wide open shots, thanks to the defense collapsing on a fellow Chief. Larson thinks becoming better passers helps the team chemistry as a whole.

“I think it’s like the most important part of the ball game. If you don’t pass the ball, your teammates aren’t going to trust you, and you’ll just end up distancing yourself,” Larson said.

Big Foot’s efficient scoring continued into the second half, and their lead continued to grow, hitting its peak at a 30-point margin with 10:29 left in the game. From that point on, the Chiefs’ starters played sparingly, as the team deployed its reserves to finish off the contest.