Chiefs girls cruise to victory

WALWORTH — The 2019-20 season did not start out the way the Big Foot girls basketball team hoped. Through the first five games of the year, the Chiefs’ record was 1-4.
In the past few weeks, though, they have turned things around, rattling off three straight wins, including a 62-46 victory Dec. 30 over Columbus in a girls-boys doubleheader against the Cardinals.
What has been the biggest change that has allowed the team to make such a turnaround? For the girls on the court, it gets down to the most basic aspect of playing a sport.
“I thought we all played together and had fun in this game,” senior guard Reagan Courier said after the Columbus win. “It felt a lot better than before.”
While Big Foot’s girls never trailed against the Cardinals, the two teams played even early on, and the Chiefs only held a one-point lead, 9-8, after three and a half minutes of play. The Chiefs busted the game open with a couple of quick three-pointers to go ahead 15-8, then grabbed their first double-digit lead, 23-13, with 8:46 left until halftime, and never led by fewer than 10 from then on.
In fact, Big Foot stretched that lead out to 33-13 five minutes later, then continued to widen the deficit until the Chiefs led 39-15 at halftime.
Throughout the first half, Big Foot saw the most success when the ball was moving, stringing together a couple of quick passes in a row and getting the Columbus defense out of position to create open shots.
“We’ve really been working on that as a team. I thought our ball movement out of everyone was outstanding. The ball moved, we dribbled when we should dribble, passed when we should pass,” head coach Mike Dowden said.
It certainly helped that many of those passes ended up in the hands of Courier, who was red hot in that first half with 15 points. In turn, the Cardinals defense shifted their attention to Courier, which then left the other Chiefs open for shots.
Guard Viola Larson was on both ends of those passing plays, driving into the lane before dishing to a teammate, and taking wide open shots, thanks to the defense collapsing on a fellow Chief. Larson thinks becoming better passers helps the team chemistry as a whole.
“I think it’s like the most important part of the ball game. If you don’t pass the ball, your teammates aren’t going to trust you, and you’ll just end up distancing yourself,” Larson said.
Big Foot’s efficient scoring continued into the second half, and their lead continued to grow, hitting its peak at a 30-point margin with 10:29 left in the game. From that point on, the Chiefs’ starters played sparingly, as the team deployed its reserves to finish off the contest.
While that 30-point lead was cut to a 16-point win by the end of the game, Dowden was not concerned about the scoring output. What he was more interested in was getting some solid experience for a group of girls who need to get acclimated to varsity play in case of emergency or in future seasons, and also in rewarding them for their hard work all year.
“For the group that’s that second group, and sometimes even that third group that doesn’t get a chance, they got to show us what they’re capable of. And it’s always nice for them to get rewarded with good plays. I’m not worried about scoring, just good plays, and I thought they came in and made good plays, and I was proud of that,” Dowden said.
Courier only scored three points in the second half, as she played sparingly, but still managed to lead the Chiefs with 18 points in total. Forward Lindsay Paulsen was second on the team with 15, including 10 points in the second half, and Larson also hit double figures with 11 points in the game.
Clinton
Next up for the Chiefs was a return to conference play, traveling to Clinton for a road match against the Cougars. Big Foot was not able to extend its winning streak to four games, falling 51-39.
The Chiefs held a narrow lead 19-18 at halftime, but an offensive explosion by Clinton gave the home squad a 33-20 edge over Big Foot in the second half to come back for a victory.
It was not all bad news for the Chiefs, though, as Reagan Courier led all scorers with 17 points. Heading into the game, Reagan Courier was two points behind her sister, Jordyn Courier, for the Big Foot girls career scoring record of 1,104. And with the 17-point game, Reagan sits at 1,119 on her career and will continue to add to that school record throughout the rest of the season.